Makers Laboratories Ltd Summary

Makers Laboratores Limited (MLL) was incorporated in the State of Maharashtra, which commenced business from 21st July, 1984. The Company was promoted by Satish Kumar Gupta and Naval Tated. The Company is presently in manufacture of pharmaceutical formulations and drug intermediates.Makers Drugs & Food Products Ltd. (MDFP) was amalgamated with the Company with effect from 1st April 1993. As per terms of the scheme of amalgamation, the Company allotted 3,02,700 equity shares of the company fully paid, to the members of MDFPL in the ratio of 2 equity shares for every 1 equity share held by them in MDFPL.During 1996-97, MLL enhanced its installed capacity of Tablets/Capsules from 3000 to 3175 lacs and Oral/Liquids/Dry Syrups from 420000 to 500000 Ltrs and Ointments/Creams/External Liquids from 107000 to 120000 Kgs/Lit.MLL has gone for expansion in the year 1999. It has increased the installed capacity of Tablets & Capsules by 13.25 crores(Nos) and the company has again expanded the installed capacity of Tablets & Capsules in the year 2000 by 15.00 crores(Nos),taking the total capacity to 60.00 crores.The Modernisation of Formulation Drugs which was undertaken during 1999-2000 was completed successfully and this project was financed through Rights Issue of Equity Shares.The Palghar Plant Liquid Department was upgraded under the standard of schedule M during 2004. The Company sold its unviable formulations manufacturing unit at Palghar, in Thane Dist. during 2008. Harleystreet Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was merged with the Company by a Scheme of Amalgamation during the period 2011. In terms of the said Scheme of Amalgamation, 571,440 Equity shares of the Company of Rs 10/- each fully paid up were issued to the shareholders of HPL in the ratio of 6 fully paid up equity shares of Rs. 10/- each of the Company for every 10 fully paid up equity shares of Rs. 10/- each of HPL. i.e., 6:10. The Company sold its bulk drugs manufacturing unit at Dombivili, in Thane Dist. during the year 2016-17. It launched a new range of Diabetic & Hypertensive drugs including Voglibose, Gli-me range (Glimepiride + Metformin +Pioglitazone), Hypernorm range (Telmisartan). The Company further acquired 52,50,000 Equity shares of Rs 10/- each of Resonance Specialties Limited and became its subsidiary effective from 11th December, 2020. During 2020-21, the Company started manufacturing new ophthalmic eye drops at Naroda, in Ahmedabad in February, 2021. It started work on upgradation / modernization/capacity enhancement of its old liquid injectable manufacturing unit at Naroda, Gujarat in January, 2022.