|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|26 Aug 2024
|20 Sep 2024
|27 Sep 2024
|The Board has decided closure of Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of the Company from Friday, 20th September, 2024 to Friday, 27th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 15th Annual General Meeting, and decided to keep the cut-off date as Friday, 20th September, 2024.
