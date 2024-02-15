iifl-logo-icon 1
Manorama Industries Ltd Split

1,092.4
(2.31%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:09 PM

Manorama Indust. CORPORATE ACTIONS

19/01/2024calendar-icon
18/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split15 Jan 20247 Mar 20248 Mar 2024102
The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today has accorded approval for sub division / split of 1 equity share of the Company having face value of Rs. 10 each into 5 equity shares of having face value of Rs. 2 each subject to regulatory/ statutory approvals and shareholders approval. Fixation of Record Date for Sub Division / Stock Split of the Equity Shares of the Company - Friday, March 08, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 15/02/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that MANORAMA INDUSTRIES LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE MANORAMA INDUSTRIES LTD (541974) RECORD DATE 08/03/2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Five Equity Shares of Rs.2 /- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.2/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 07/03/2024 DR-733/2023-2024 Note i. ISIN No. INE00VM01010 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 07/03/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 2/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 20.02.2024) Sub: Change in ISIN - Manorama Industries Limited (MANORAMA) Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the ISIN Code for the equity shares of the following company shall be changed w.e.f. March 07, 2024. Symbol MANORAMA Company Name Manorama Industries Limited New ISIN INE00VM01036 Remarks Sub-Division from Rs. 10/- to Rs. 2/- The new ISIN shall be effective for all trades done on and from the Ex-date date i.e., March 07, 2024. (As Per NSE Notice Dated on 04.03.2024) In Continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20240220-3 dated February 20,2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code MANORAMA INDUSTRIES LTD (541974) New ISIN No. INE00VM01036 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Rs.2/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 07-03-2024 (DR- 733/2023-2024) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 05.03.2024)

Manorama Indust.: Related News

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Manorama Industries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
