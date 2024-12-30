iifl-logo-icon 1
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd Balance Sheet

8.35
(0.00%)
Dec 30, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.96

6.96

6.96

6.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.53

-2.02

-1.79

-1.83

Net Worth

4.43

4.94

5.17

5.13

Minority Interest

Debt

0.83

0.01

0.01

0.01

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

5.26

4.95

5.18

5.14

Fixed Assets

2.54

2.02

2.05

2.07

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

3.21

3.21

3.21

3.21

Networking Capital

-0.49

-0.89

-0.71

-0.75

Inventories

0.74

0.74

0.74

0.76

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0

1.08

1.08

0.81

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

0.34

0.32

0.28

0.26

Sundry Creditors

-0.85

-0.64

-0.41

-0.18

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.72

-2.39

-2.4

-2.4

Cash

0.01

0.61

0.61

0.61

Total Assets

5.27

4.95

5.16

5.14

