Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.96
6.96
6.96
6.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.53
-2.02
-1.79
-1.83
Net Worth
4.43
4.94
5.17
5.13
Minority Interest
Debt
0.83
0.01
0.01
0.01
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
5.26
4.95
5.18
5.14
Fixed Assets
2.54
2.02
2.05
2.07
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.21
3.21
3.21
3.21
Networking Capital
-0.49
-0.89
-0.71
-0.75
Inventories
0.74
0.74
0.74
0.76
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
1.08
1.08
0.81
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.34
0.32
0.28
0.26
Sundry Creditors
-0.85
-0.64
-0.41
-0.18
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.72
-2.39
-2.4
-2.4
Cash
0.01
0.61
0.61
0.61
Total Assets
5.27
4.95
5.16
5.14
