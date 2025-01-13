Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
456.75
|21.86
|1,92,336.52
|2,298
|2.86
|7,994
|18.08
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
617.05
|24.13
|1,35,384.16
|1,891
|0.57
|22,262
|303.02
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
205.25
|12.8
|36,475.51
|1,062.18
|2.52
|4,001.48
|86.33
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
247.4
|55.72
|22,415.62
|101.68
|0.4
|518.19
|24.89
Gravita India Ltd
GRAVITA
2,130.1
|87.95
|16,163.31
|50.58
|0.22
|786.3
|204.26
