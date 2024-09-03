Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorNon Ferrous Metals
Open₹8.35
Prev. Close₹8.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹8.35
Day's Low₹8.35
52 Week's High₹8.35
52 Week's Low₹3.4
Book Value₹-2.08
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.81
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
6.96
6.96
6.96
6.96
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.53
-2.02
-1.79
-1.83
Net Worth
4.43
4.94
5.17
5.13
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
-0.01
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.12
-0.13
-0.15
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.03
-0.02
-0.26
-0.16
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.04
0.07
-8.75
-0.25
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
59.61
-25.88
-9.88
-41.3
EBIT growth
-222.62
-89.82
59.09
-56.44
Net profit growth
-222.62
-89.82
-35.82
7.98
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Zinc Ltd
HINDZINC
469
|22.53
|1,98,167.46
|2,298
|2.77
|7,994
|18.08
Hindalco Industries Ltd
HINDALCO
591.1
|23.67
|1,32,833.56
|1,891
|0.58
|22,262
|303.02
National Aluminium Company Ltd
NATIONALUM
208
|13.4
|38,201.94
|1,062.18
|2.4
|4,001.48
|86.33
Hindustan Copper Ltd
HINDCOPPER
250.4
|60.19
|24,214.28
|101.68
|0.37
|518.19
|24.89
Gravita India Ltd
GRAVITA
2,292.35
|92.06
|16,919.48
|50.58
|0.21
|786.3
|204.26
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Ravindra Mardia
Independent Director
Bharat J Chouhan
Whole-time Director
Gaurav Mardia
Independent Director
Stuti Rajeshbhai Kotecha
Independent Director
Lav Kumar
Director
Preeti Rawat
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Poonam Kanade
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd
Summary
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Limited, a Joint Venture between Mardia Group Companies i.e Mardia Extrusions & Mardia Tubes and Samyoung Jung Kwan Company of South Korea was incorporated in October, 1992. Initially, the Company engaged in manufacture of capillary and thin-walled pipes and tubes made from brass, stainless steel, copper and other copper alloys. The foreign collaborator holds 25% stake in the Company. At present, the Company is engaged in the business of manufacture of non-ferrous metals.The foreign collaborator Samyoung, S.Korea has agreed to buy 6000 tpa of the finished products of the company apart from providing financial and technical collaboration. The companys manufacturing facility with an installed capacity of 1800 tpa is located in Silvassa. The company has tapped the capital market with an public issue in Feb. 1994 to finance setting up of this Silvasa manufacturing facility.The small-diameter tubes manufactured by the company, are required for manufacturing ball pens and refills, internal antennae and articles, radiators, heat exchangers, fluorescent tubes, video cassette rollers and other components used in the electronic and automobile industries. They are also used for refrigeration and air-conditioning.The Company was referred to BIFR during the year 1999 and ICICI was appointed as Operating Agency. The OA has appointed M/s Vikas Consultants to conduct complete Techno-Economic Feasibility study and the report has been duly submitted to I
Read More
The Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd is ₹5.81 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd is 0 and -4.01 as of 30 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd is ₹3.4 and ₹8.35 as of 30 Dec ‘24
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.32%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 133.89%, 3 Month at 10.01% and 1 Month at 0.00%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.