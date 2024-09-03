iifl-logo-icon 1
Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd Share Price

8.35
(0.00%)
Dec 30, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open8.35
  • Day's High8.35
  • 52 Wk High8.35
  • Prev. Close8.35
  • Day's Low8.35
  • 52 Wk Low 3.4
  • Turnover (lac)0.04
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value-2.08
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)5.81
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Non Ferrous Metals

Open

8.35

Prev. Close

8.35

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

8.35

Day's Low

8.35

52 Week's High

8.35

52 Week's Low

3.4

Book Value

-2.08

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.81

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd Corporate Action

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:41 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.59%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.59%

Non-Promoter- 0.07%

Institutions: 0.07%

Non-Institutions: 30.32%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

6.96

6.96

6.96

6.96

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.53

-2.02

-1.79

-1.83

Net Worth

4.43

4.94

5.17

5.13

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

-0.01

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.12

-0.12

-0.13

-0.15

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.03

-0.02

-0.26

-0.16

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

-0.02

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.04

0.07

-8.75

-0.25

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

59.61

-25.88

-9.88

-41.3

EBIT growth

-222.62

-89.82

59.09

-56.44

Net profit growth

-222.62

-89.82

-35.82

7.98

No Record Found

Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Zinc Ltd

HINDZINC

469

22.531,98,167.462,2982.777,99418.08

Hindalco Industries Ltd

HINDALCO

591.1

23.671,32,833.561,8910.5822,262303.02

National Aluminium Company Ltd

NATIONALUM

208

13.438,201.941,062.182.44,001.4886.33

Hindustan Copper Ltd

HINDCOPPER

250.4

60.1924,214.28101.680.37518.1924.89

Gravita India Ltd

GRAVITA

2,292.35

92.0616,919.4850.580.21786.3204.26

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Ravindra Mardia

Independent Director

Bharat J Chouhan

Whole-time Director

Gaurav Mardia

Independent Director

Stuti Rajeshbhai Kotecha

Independent Director

Lav Kumar

Director

Preeti Rawat

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Poonam Kanade

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd

Summary

Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Limited, a Joint Venture between Mardia Group Companies i.e Mardia Extrusions & Mardia Tubes and Samyoung Jung Kwan Company of South Korea was incorporated in October, 1992. Initially, the Company engaged in manufacture of capillary and thin-walled pipes and tubes made from brass, stainless steel, copper and other copper alloys. The foreign collaborator holds 25% stake in the Company. At present, the Company is engaged in the business of manufacture of non-ferrous metals.The foreign collaborator Samyoung, S.Korea has agreed to buy 6000 tpa of the finished products of the company apart from providing financial and technical collaboration. The companys manufacturing facility with an installed capacity of 1800 tpa is located in Silvassa. The company has tapped the capital market with an public issue in Feb. 1994 to finance setting up of this Silvasa manufacturing facility.The small-diameter tubes manufactured by the company, are required for manufacturing ball pens and refills, internal antennae and articles, radiators, heat exchangers, fluorescent tubes, video cassette rollers and other components used in the electronic and automobile industries. They are also used for refrigeration and air-conditioning.The Company was referred to BIFR during the year 1999 and ICICI was appointed as Operating Agency. The OA has appointed M/s Vikas Consultants to conduct complete Techno-Economic Feasibility study and the report has been duly submitted to I
Company FAQs

What is the Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd share price today?

The Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹8.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd is ₹5.81 Cr. as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd is 0 and -4.01 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd is ₹3.4 and ₹8.35 as of 30 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd?

Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 34.32%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at 133.89%, 3 Month at 10.01% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.59 %
Institutions - 0.08 %
Public - 30.33 %

