Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.03
-0.02
-0.26
-0.16
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.04
0.07
-8.75
-0.25
Other operating items
Operating
0.05
0.01
-9.04
-0.45
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
-0.33
Free cash flow
0.05
0.01
-9.04
-0.78
Equity raised
-3.65
-3.6
6.15
16.63
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0.01
-0.01
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-3.59
-3.57
-2.89
15.85
