|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
-0.01
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.12
-0.12
-0.13
-0.15
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Other costs
-0.25
-0.12
-0.19
-0.21
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
0
Operating profit
-0.39
-0.24
-0.33
-0.36
OPM
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
-0.02
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.45
0.24
0.09
0.22
Profit before tax
0.03
-0.02
-0.26
-0.16
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.03
-0.02
-0.26
-0.16
Exceptional items
0
0
0
-0.25
Net profit
0.03
-0.02
-0.26
-0.41
yoy growth (%)
-222.62
-89.82
-35.82
7.98
NPM
0
0
0
0
No Record Found
