Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd Board Meeting

8.35
(0.00%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Mardia Samyoung CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Oct 202415 Oct 2024
MARDIA SAMYOUNG CAPILLARY TUBES COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial Result for Quarter ending 30th September 2024 BOARD MEETING OUTCOME HELD ON 25TH OCTOBER 2024 TO APPROVE LIMITED REVIEW REPORT AND UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR QUARTER ENDING 30TH SEPT. 2024 BOARD MEETING OUTCOME HELD ON 25TH OCTOBER 2024 TO APPROVE LIMITED REVIEW REPORT AND UNAUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR QUARTER ENDING 30TH SEPT. 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)
Board Meeting31 Aug 202423 Aug 2024
MARDIA SAMYOUNG CAPILLARY TUBES COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation for calling of AGM and for the other purposes in the intimation letter OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING DATED 31st AUGUST, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.08.2024)
Board Meeting10 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
MARDIA SAMYOUNG CAPILLARY TUBES COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Quarterly Board Meeting for quarter ending June 2024 will be held on 10th August 2024 OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 10TH AUGUST 2024 FOR FINANCIAL STATEMENT QUARTER ENDING 30TH JUNE 2024, AND OTHER PURPOSE. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202424 May 2024
MARDIA SAMYOUNG CAPILLARY TUBES COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results as on the quarter and year ended March 31st 2024 to be approve at the Board Meeting will be held on May 30th 2024 OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING DATED 30TH MAY, 2024 FOR APPROVAL OF AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31ST MARCH, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024) Audit Report and Audited Financial Statment for Year Ending 31st March 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 06/06/2024) Financial Results with Limited Review Report and Cash Flow Statement for QS 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/07/2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
MARDIA SAMYOUNG CAPILLARY TUBES COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve MARDIA SAMYOUNG CAPILLARY TUBES COMPANY LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the 3rd quarter ended December 31 2023 Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)

