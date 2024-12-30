Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd Management Discussions

Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
MARDIA SAMYOUNG CAPILLARY TUBES COMPANY LIMITED
ANNUAL REPORT 2010-2011
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
The management is pleased to present herewith the Management & Analysis
Report as per the provisions of Listing agreement entered into with the
Stock Exchanges and the Code of Corporate Governance approved by the
Securities & Exchange Board of India broadly touching the following
aspects:
1. Industry structure and developments.
2. Material Developments during the year
3. Opportunities and Threats.
4. Segment-wise or product wise performance.
5. Outlook - Risks and concerns.
6. Internal control systems and their adequacy.
7. Discussion on financial performance with respect to operational
performance.
8. Material developments in Human Resources / Industrial Relations front,
including number of people employed.
This management discussion and analysis report might contain certain
forward looking statements which represent the managements vision for the
future. The actual results may vary depending on various internal and
external factors beyond the control of the management. The views mentioned
herein are also subject to change as and when required to suit the future
management policies and circumstances in the market or economy.
Statement in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the
Companys objectives, projections, estimates, expectations may be forward-
looking Statements within the meaning of applicable securities, laws and
regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or
implied. Important factors that could make a difference to the Companys
operation include economic conditions affecting demand/supply and price
conditions in the domestic and overseas markets in which the company
operates, changes in the Government regulations, tax laws and other
statutes and other incidental factors. Further the discussions following
herein reflects the perceptions on major issues as on date, and the
opinions expressed here are subject to change without notice.
The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of
the opinions or forward looking statements expressed in this report,
consequent to new information, future events or otherwise.
The company has adopted the best and the most sophisticated technology to
suit Indian needs. The company as a part of reducing manufacturing cost of
products as also to strengthen the bottom line, has decided to adopt the
policy of becoming backbone provider to the industry through focusing on
various components.
Industry Structure and Development
The companys products include Copper, Brass, Stainless Steel and alloys of
Copper in form of Bars, Tubes, Wires, Ingots and Profiles. These products
have applications in various engineering and electrical industries which
manufacturing metal parts and components. Non-Ferrous Metal industries
normally manufacture some of the above items and specialize in one of the
items, however Mardia Samyoung Capillary Tubes Company Limited (MSL)
produces all the above items and also specializes in irregular shapes and
sizes of profiles and sections.
The growth in non-ferrous metal industry is directly related to the growth
of industries having engineering and electrical applications like
automotive, gas valves, pumps, fans and industrial machinery. High volume
segments are catered by domestic manufacturers. MSL primarily caters to
Various Engineering and Electrical industries in the country.
Material Developments
During the year 2004-05 ARCIL (Asset Reconstruction Company of India
Limited) on behalf of ICICI the secured creditors had taken the possession
of Plant and Machinery and other miscellaneous movable Assets under the
Securitisation Act, 2002, and had sold these movable assets. The company
has now purchased back adequate machinery to continue and improve upon its
day to day operations, as seen from the improved performance of the
company. The Accounts have been drawn up based on the going concern,
assumption based on the management perception of the future of the company.
Opportunities and Threats
As mentioned above, the growth of metal industry is linked to the growth of
the major engineering and electrical applications industry, i.e. the
Automobile / Engineering / Railways. Demand growth in Non-Ferrous Metal
industries will largely depend on growth of the original equipment
manufacturers (OEM) in the automobile industry, engineering & electrical
segment and opportunities in the international markets. The demand for
MSLs growth will heavily depend on the growth in served industrial
Engineering and Electrical industries business both in domestic and
international markets.
The growth in demand for Non-Ferrous Metals will depend on the growth of
Industrial and infrastructural activities. Liberalization of industrial
policy, WTO driven reductions in duty structure, growth in demand in export
markets, and increasing demand for industrial products may result in an
increase in demand for large Non-Ferrous Metals.
Segment wise performance
The Management reviewed the disclosure requirement of segment wise
reporting and is of the view that since the Company manufactures Non-
Ferrous Metals and related products which is a single business segment in
terms of AS-17, a separate disclosure on reporting by business segments is
not required.
The geographical segments however, have been determined on the basis of
location of major customers of the Company. During 2006-07, 100% of the
Companys turnover was to customers located in India. However the company
is now poised to export some of its products to European countries.
Outlook - Risks and Concern
MSL, being one of the leading manufacturer and part of large Surendra
Mardia Group, enjoys several advantages which will become increasingly
important in view of a globalizing Indian economy:
* The possibility to export to other countries represents a good growth
potential for MSL and provides a possibility to partially compensate
variation in demand on the domestic Indian market.
* With increase in growth of Industrial and infrastructural activities the
demand for non-ferrous metals is likely to improve.
* MSL enjoys the locational advantages as major consumers are located in
this region of the country. It is centrally located with easy geographical
access to rest of the country.
* The Company has plans to improve the productivity, efficiency at all
levels and mange expenses effectively.
* MSL unit is well equipped with sophisticated facilities. With continuous
up gradation of technology MARDIA has successfully developed several types
of Copper based alloys & are geared up for mass production.
* MSL offers prompt services, Professional Managers play a role of active
participant in development activities of valued customers. Mardia has
successfully reached all customers and sectors of Indian Industry and its
products find appreciation in various Industrial like Aeronautics,
Automobiles, Agriculture, bearing, Defense and Ordnance, Electrical,
General Engineering, LPG/ Industrial Gases, Refrigeration and Air
conditioning, Sugar, Thermal power etc.
With this background barring unforeseen circumstances the Company expects
to report improved results during the current year.
The main risks are:
* Significant increase in raw material costs will impact production costs
and if non-ferrous metal prices cannot be raised, will drastically impact
profit margins unless operating costs can be reduced at unprecedented
magnitude and speed. MSL needs to remain profitable for domestic sales and
globally competitive for exports.
* Quality of inputs with on time delivery remained a significant concern to
the companys success in future. To uphold MARDIA Brand equity, MSL needs
to ensure that the inputs being used to manufacture its products conform to
the exact specification of global standard.
* With growing Indian economy coupled with the reduction in import duties
makes India increasingly a target market for many international
manufacturers and therefore competitive pressures on the domestic market
will continue to grow faster. In fact, imports from neighbouring far
eastern countries are increasing over the years. This trend is expected to
lead to price pressure in domestic market.
The management of MSL is aware of both, opportunities and threats, and will
continue to work to maintain competitiveness by reducing costs and
improving quality as well as on growth of sales in the domestic market.
Internal Control Systems
The various internal control systems operating in the company are working
satisfactorily. The internal Audit team continuously monitored the adequacy
and effectiveness of these systems and the findings of these audits are
reported to the Audit Committee of the Board and also to the Board of
directors. The adequacy of the internal control system has also been
examined by the Statutory Auditors and they have not received any major
adverse comments from them on the adequacy of the internal control systems.
The Company has an internal control system commensurate with its size and
nature of business which provides for:
* Accurate recording and custody of assets.
* Compliance with applicable statutes, policies procedures, listing
requirements, management guidelines and circulars.
* Transactions being accurately recorded, cross verified and promptly
reported.
* Efficient use and safeguarding of resources.
* Adherence to applicable accounting standards and policies.
Internal checks and controls are exercised by strictly adhering to the
various procedures laid at the time of Delegation of Authorities and other
Procedures. The delegation clearly indicates the powers along with the
monetary limits, where ever necessary, that can be exercised by various
levels of the Managers in the Company.
Financial Performance vis-a-vis Operational Performance
The Net Sales (with other income) grew from Rs. 1992.77 lacs in 2005-06 to
Rs. 3227.24 in the year 2006-07. Due to the improvement in metal prices and
increase in demand, the company could improve upon its working and achieve
nearly 62% increase in Sales and the company has showed consistent
improvement upon 100 % increase in the previous year. Moreover the interest
burden on the company is also now negligible. During the previous years the
company had settled the dues of Dena Bank and Union Bank of India under One
Time Settlement Scheme. The company has since purchased all the movable
assets necessary for continuing day to day operations. Now the company is
in a better position to improve upon its sales and profits. The company has
also improved its product mix with higher margin of profits. Your Company
has explored the possibilities of manufacturing other related products and
your Directors are confident of achieving better production and sales of
its new products.
The Companys products have been highly appreciated by almost all its
customersHowever, the actual consumption of our products is very low in
India and the Company is trying its best to create consumer awareness.
During the period under review, production in terms of quantity has
increased by 48% compared to last year due to better utilization of
capacity. While production of stainless Steel tubes had been maintain at
same level, the production of other items of Copper and Brass had been
increased to meet the demand.
Human Resources & Industrial Relations
The Associates remained our most valuable assets & actively involved
towards growth & progress. The relationship between the Associates of the
company and the Management remained congenial ever time & any time. The
company employed around 86 associates. (Including 8 Officers) as on March
31, 2007.