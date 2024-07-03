SectorFinance
Open₹125.7
Prev. Close₹128.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.69
Day's High₹125.7
Day's Low₹125.7
52 Week's High₹141.82
52 Week's Low₹37.2
Book Value₹391.81
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)57.44
P/E100.98
EPS1.27
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.91
4.91
4.91
4.91
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
162.96
53.32
71.79
58.25
Net Worth
167.87
58.23
76.7
63.16
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-1.89
2.37
-1.41
0.61
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Anil Kumar Jain
Independent Director
G P Agrawal
Non Executive Director
Sushilkumar Krishna Agrawal
Whole Time Director & CFO
Dass Maheshwari
Independent Director
Smita Kulkarni
Independent Director
Ambarish R Sodha
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Krishna Makwana
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Margo Finance Ltd
Summary
Margo Finance Limited was formerly incorporated in 1991 in the name of Indocount Finance Limited. The Company name got changed to Margo Finance Limited in March, 2010. The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company registered with the Reserve Bank of India. The Company is engaged primarily in Investment activities as the financing activities were discontinued.
Read More
The Margo Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹125.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Margo Finance Ltd is ₹57.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Margo Finance Ltd is 100.98 and 0.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Margo Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Margo Finance Ltd is ₹37.2 and ₹141.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Margo Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 76.72%, 3 Years at 62.30%, 1 Year at 220.22%, 6 Month at 141.98%, 3 Month at 140.94% and 1 Month at 70.45%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.