Margo Finance Ltd Share Price

125.7
(-1.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:08:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open125.7
  • Day's High125.7
  • 52 Wk High141.82
  • Prev. Close128.25
  • Day's Low125.7
  • 52 Wk Low 37.2
  • Turnover (lac)0.69
  • P/E100.98
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value391.81
  • EPS1.27
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)57.44
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Margo Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

125.7

Prev. Close

128.25

Turnover(Lac.)

0.69

Day's High

125.7

Day's Low

125.7

52 Week's High

141.82

52 Week's Low

37.2

Book Value

391.81

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

57.44

P/E

100.98

EPS

1.27

Divi. Yield

0

Margo Finance Ltd Corporate Action

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

26 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Jul, 2024

arrow

Margo Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Margo Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:18 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 53.40%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 53.40%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 46.59%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Margo Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.91

4.91

4.91

4.91

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

162.96

53.32

71.79

58.25

Net Worth

167.87

58.23

76.7

63.16

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-1.89

2.37

-1.41

0.61

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Margo Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Margo Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Anil Kumar Jain

Independent Director

G P Agrawal

Non Executive Director

Sushilkumar Krishna Agrawal

Whole Time Director & CFO

Dass Maheshwari

Independent Director

Smita Kulkarni

Independent Director

Ambarish R Sodha

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Krishna Makwana

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Margo Finance Ltd

Summary

Margo Finance Limited was formerly incorporated in 1991 in the name of Indocount Finance Limited. The Company name got changed to Margo Finance Limited in March, 2010. The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company registered with the Reserve Bank of India. The Company is engaged primarily in Investment activities as the financing activities were discontinued.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Margo Finance Ltd share price today?

The Margo Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹125.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Margo Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Margo Finance Ltd is ₹57.44 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Margo Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Margo Finance Ltd is 100.98 and 0.33 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Margo Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Margo Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Margo Finance Ltd is ₹37.2 and ₹141.82 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Margo Finance Ltd?

Margo Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 76.72%, 3 Years at 62.30%, 1 Year at 220.22%, 6 Month at 141.98%, 3 Month at 140.94% and 1 Month at 70.45%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Margo Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Margo Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 53.41 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 46.59 %

