Board Meeting 5 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

Margo Finance Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 We wish to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today i.e. on 5th November, 2024, the Board of Directors of Margo Finance Limited (the Company) approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015 (Listing Regulations), we are enclosing herewith the following: 1. Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024; 2. Limited Review Report issued by M/s. Pawan Shubham & Co., Statutory Auditors, of the Company on Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.11.2024)

Board Meeting 7 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Margo Finance Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. We wish to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today i.e. on 7th August, 2024, the Board of Directors of Margo Finance Limited (the Company) approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015 (Listing Regulations), we are enclosing herewith the following: 1. Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024; 2. Limited Review Report issued by M/s. Pawan Shubham & Co., Statutory Auditors, of the Company on Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

Margo Finance Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015 (Listing Regulations), we are enclosing herewith the following: 1. Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024; 2. Independent Auditors Report on Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 issued by M/s. Pawan Shubham & Co., Statutory Auditors of the Company and 3. Declaration on Auditors Report with unmodified opinion pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the Listing Regulations signed by Mr. Shri Dass Maheshwari, Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Read less.. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 29th May, 2024 has approved the following appointment/ re-appointment of Directors: 1. Mr. Govind Prasad Agrawal (DIN: 00008429) appointed as Non Executive Non Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 23rd August, 2024 2. Mr. Ambarish Sodha (DIN: 00489489) re-appointed as Non Executive Independent Director of the Company for second term of 5 consecutive years w.e.f. 11th September, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 1 Feb 2024