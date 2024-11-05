|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|5 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|Margo Finance Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 We wish to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today i.e. on 5th November, 2024, the Board of Directors of Margo Finance Limited (the Company) approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015 (Listing Regulations), we are enclosing herewith the following: 1. Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024; 2. Limited Review Report issued by M/s. Pawan Shubham & Co., Statutory Auditors, of the Company on Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2024
|2 Aug 2024
|Margo Finance Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. We wish to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today i.e. on 7th August, 2024, the Board of Directors of Margo Finance Limited (the Company) approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015 (Listing Regulations), we are enclosing herewith the following: 1. Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024; 2. Limited Review Report issued by M/s. Pawan Shubham & Co., Statutory Auditors, of the Company on Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|Margo Finance Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015 (Listing Regulations), we are enclosing herewith the following: 1. Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024; 2. Independent Auditors Report on Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 issued by M/s. Pawan Shubham & Co., Statutory Auditors of the Company and 3. Declaration on Auditors Report with unmodified opinion pursuant to Regulation 33(3)(d) of the Listing Regulations signed by Mr. Shri Dass Maheshwari, Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Read less.. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 29th May, 2024 has approved the following appointment/ re-appointment of Directors: 1. Mr. Govind Prasad Agrawal (DIN: 00008429) appointed as Non Executive Non Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. 23rd August, 2024 2. Mr. Ambarish Sodha (DIN: 00489489) re-appointed as Non Executive Independent Director of the Company for second term of 5 consecutive years w.e.f. 11th September, 2024. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|Margo Finance Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulations 29 & 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform the Exchange that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Thursday February 8 2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023. In view of the Board Meeting to be held for approval of Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023 the trading window for dealing in the equity shares of the Company is closed from January 1 2024 until 48 hours after declaration of Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 31 2023 for all its designated person(s) and their immediate relatives. The Board of Directors of Margo Finance Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today i.e. 8th February, 2024, based on the recommendation of NRC has approved the appointment of Ms. Krishna Makwana (Membership No. A72595) as a Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f. 8th February, 2024. We wish to inform you that at the Board Meeting held today i.e. on February 8, 2024, the Board of Directors of Margo Finance Limited (the Company) approved the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015 (Listing Regulations), we are enclosing herewith the following: 1. Unaudited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023; 2. Limited Review Report issued by M/s. Pawan Shubham & Co., Statutory Auditors of the Company on Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023. We wish to inform that the Board Meeting held today i.e. 8th February, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company has approved the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.