Margo Finance Limited was formerly incorporated in 1991 in the name of Indocount Finance Limited. The Company name got changed to Margo Finance Limited in March, 2010. The Company is a Non-Banking Financial Company registered with the Reserve Bank of India. The Company is engaged primarily in Investment activities as the financing activities were discontinued.
