iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Margo Finance Ltd AGM

111.45
(-1.98%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:31:00 PM

Margo Finance CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM21 Aug 202426 Jul 2024
Public Notice & Newspaper Advertisement - 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held through Video Conferencing (VC) on Wednesday, 21st August, 2024. 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on 21st August, 2024. The Registers of members and Share Transfer Books will remain closed from 14th August, 2024 to 21st August, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024) This is continuation to 33rd AGM Notice of the Company dated 29th May, 2024, which has been sent through electronic mode to all the shareholders of the Company on 29th July, 2024. Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies Rule, 2014, the Cut off date specified in the earlier Notice circulated to the members shall be read as Wednesday, 14th August, 2024, instead of Friday, 16th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024) The 33rd Annual General Meeting of Margo Finance Limited was held today i.e. Wednesday, 21st August, 2024 at 12:00 Noon through VC on the NSDL Platform. Please find enclosed herewith summary of proceedings of 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/08/2024)

Margo Finance: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Margo Finance Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.