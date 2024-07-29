|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|21 Aug 2024
|26 Jul 2024
|Public Notice & Newspaper Advertisement - 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held through Video Conferencing (VC) on Wednesday, 21st August, 2024. 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on 21st August, 2024. The Registers of members and Share Transfer Books will remain closed from 14th August, 2024 to 21st August, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/07/2024) This is continuation to 33rd AGM Notice of the Company dated 29th May, 2024, which has been sent through electronic mode to all the shareholders of the Company on 29th July, 2024. Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 20 of the Companies Rule, 2014, the Cut off date specified in the earlier Notice circulated to the members shall be read as Wednesday, 14th August, 2024, instead of Friday, 16th August, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.08.2024) The 33rd Annual General Meeting of Margo Finance Limited was held today i.e. Wednesday, 21st August, 2024 at 12:00 Noon through VC on the NSDL Platform. Please find enclosed herewith summary of proceedings of 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/08/2024)
