Board Meeting 24 Oct 2024 16 Oct 2024

MARTIN BURN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. QUARTERLY RESULT FOR THE QUARTER AND HALFYEARLY ENDED 30-09-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.10.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

MARTIN BURN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 we would like to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 12th August 2024 to approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June2024 OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 12-08-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 21 May 2024