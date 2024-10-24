iifl-logo-icon 1
Martin Burn Ltd Board Meeting

79.11
(-0.11%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Martin Burn CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting24 Oct 202416 Oct 2024
MARTIN BURN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve the Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. QUARTERLY RESULT FOR THE QUARTER AND HALFYEARLY ENDED 30-09-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.10.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
MARTIN BURN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 we would like to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday 12th August 2024 to approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June2024 OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 12-08-2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202421 May 2024
MARTIN BURN LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON 29/05/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.05.2024)

