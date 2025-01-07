Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.63
0.26
0.64
1.68
yoy growth (%)
136.77
-58.15
-61.95
73.8
Raw materials
0
0.1
0.89
-0.01
As % of sales
0.41
40.32
140.18
0.72
Employee costs
-1.48
-1.66
-1.57
-0.87
As % of sales
233.14
619.07
245.11
51.59
Other costs
-2.6
-1.88
-2.56
-2.68
As % of sales (Other Cost)
408.77
700.83
398.94
158.98
Operating profit
-3.44
-3.16
-2.59
-1.87
OPM
-541.5
-1,179.58
-403.86
-111.3
Depreciation
-0.24
-0.24
-0.24
-0.29
Interest expense
-0.8
-0.87
-0.97
-0.79
Other income
6.69
3.69
5.96
5.04
Profit before tax
2.19
-0.59
2.14
2.07
Taxes
-0.66
0.03
-0.46
-0.38
Tax rate
-30.35
-5.61
-21.87
-18.42
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.53
-0.56
1.67
1.69
Exceptional items
0.09
0.65
0.04
0
Net profit
1.62
0.09
1.71
1.7
yoy growth (%)
1,602.43
-94.43
0.78
-17.6
NPM
256.07
35.61
267.67
101.05
