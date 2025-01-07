iifl-logo-icon 1
Martin Burn Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

77
(-0.65%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0.63

0.26

0.64

1.68

yoy growth (%)

136.77

-58.15

-61.95

73.8

Raw materials

0

0.1

0.89

-0.01

As % of sales

0.41

40.32

140.18

0.72

Employee costs

-1.48

-1.66

-1.57

-0.87

As % of sales

233.14

619.07

245.11

51.59

Other costs

-2.6

-1.88

-2.56

-2.68

As % of sales (Other Cost)

408.77

700.83

398.94

158.98

Operating profit

-3.44

-3.16

-2.59

-1.87

OPM

-541.5

-1,179.58

-403.86

-111.3

Depreciation

-0.24

-0.24

-0.24

-0.29

Interest expense

-0.8

-0.87

-0.97

-0.79

Other income

6.69

3.69

5.96

5.04

Profit before tax

2.19

-0.59

2.14

2.07

Taxes

-0.66

0.03

-0.46

-0.38

Tax rate

-30.35

-5.61

-21.87

-18.42

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.53

-0.56

1.67

1.69

Exceptional items

0.09

0.65

0.04

0

Net profit

1.62

0.09

1.71

1.7

yoy growth (%)

1,602.43

-94.43

0.78

-17.6

NPM

256.07

35.61

267.67

101.05

