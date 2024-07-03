Martin Burn Ltd Annually Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2008
Gross Sales
10.61
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
10.61
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
10.21
Total Income
20.82
Total Expenditure
14.22
PBIDT
6.59
Interest
1.2
PBDT
5.4
Depreciation
0.31
Minority Interest Before NP
0
Tax
1.57
Deferred Tax
0
Reported Profit After Tax
3.5
Minority Interest After NP
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
3.5
Extra-ordinary Items
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
3.5
EPS (Unit Curr.)
7.96
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
Dividend (%)
0
Equity
4.4
Public Shareholding (Number)
12,26,263
Public Shareholding (%)
27.85
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
PBIDTM(%)
62.14
PBDTM(%)
50.84
PATM(%)
33.05
