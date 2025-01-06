Martin Burn Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.19
-0.59
2.14
2.07
Depreciation
-0.24
-0.24
-0.24
-0.29
Tax paid
-0.66
0.03
-0.46
-0.38
Working capital
-7.84
-3.63
8.81
13.12
Other operating items
Operating
-6.55
-4.43
10.23
14.51
Capital expenditure
-0.12
-1.07
0.35
-0.07
Free cash flow
-6.68
-5.5
10.59
14.43
Equity raised
82.74
83.06
78.78
74.4
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-0.67
1.27
0.67
2.97
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0.25
Net in cash
75.38
78.82
90.04
92.07
