iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Martin Burn Ltd Cash Flow Statement

77.5
(0.19%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Martin Burn Ltd

Martin Burn FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.19

-0.59

2.14

2.07

Depreciation

-0.24

-0.24

-0.24

-0.29

Tax paid

-0.66

0.03

-0.46

-0.38

Working capital

-7.84

-3.63

8.81

13.12

Other operating items

Operating

-6.55

-4.43

10.23

14.51

Capital expenditure

-0.12

-1.07

0.35

-0.07

Free cash flow

-6.68

-5.5

10.59

14.43

Equity raised

82.74

83.06

78.78

74.4

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-0.67

1.27

0.67

2.97

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0.25

Net in cash

75.38

78.82

90.04

92.07

Martin Burn : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Martin Burn Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.