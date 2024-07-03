SectorRealty
Open₹78
Prev. Close₹77.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.07
Day's High₹78
Day's Low₹74.5
52 Week's High₹118.38
52 Week's Low₹42.6
Book Value₹83.54
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)38.37
P/E26.76
EPS2.89
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.4
5.4
5.4
5.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
45.04
43.87
42.98
41.39
Net Worth
50.44
49.27
48.38
46.79
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.63
0.26
0.64
1.68
yoy growth (%)
136.77
-58.15
-61.95
73.8
Raw materials
0
0.1
0.89
-0.01
As % of sales
0.41
40.32
140.18
0.72
Employee costs
-1.48
-1.66
-1.57
-0.87
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.19
-0.59
2.14
2.07
Depreciation
-0.24
-0.24
-0.24
-0.29
Tax paid
-0.66
0.03
-0.46
-0.38
Working capital
-7.84
-3.63
8.81
13.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
136.77
-58.15
-61.95
73.8
Op profit growth
8.69
22.22
38.05
-35.15
EBIT growth
972.6
-91.01
8.64
77.35
Net profit growth
1,602.43
-94.43
0.78
-17.6
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2008
Gross Sales
10.61
Excise Duty
0
Net Sales
10.61
Other Operating Income
0
Other Income
10.21
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Kedar Nath Fatehpuria
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Mahesh Kumar Tibrewal
Whole-time Director
Manish Fatehpuria
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Sarika Fatehpuria
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rajendra Kumar Khetan
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Khushbu Saraf
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Devesh Hansraj Poddar
Independent Director
Prakash Khetan
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Martin Burn Ltd
Summary
Martin Burn Limited was incorporated in 1946 resulting the merger of of two civil engineering company i.e. Martin & Co. and Burn & Co. The Company is a leading Real Estate Development firm based in Kolkata. It is mainly engaged in civil engineering and construction activities and turnkey projects. Apart from this, it is also involved in the development of real estate properties, leasing properties and share dealing business.The Company has been one of the most preeminent and iconic developers of Kolkata delivering some high-quality residential, commercial and historical space to the city. It has lent name and services to some of the most iconic and heritage monuments of the city including Victoria Memorial, Esplanade Mansion, Shahid Minar etc. It further created the most recognisable public and private spaces in Kolkata. It advanced the concept of premium gated community-living with developments such as Shreeram Gardens (Belvedere Road), Shreeram Nagar (VIP Road) and Shreeram Estates (Behala). Later on, the Company gave the city its first truly world-class shopping complex in Shreeram Arcade. It engaged with civic authorities and local governments to develop public spaces like Eden Gardens Club House, S.S. Hogg Market - Phase II, Martin Burn House, New Secretariat Building, General Post Office, Hong Kong Shanghai Bank H.Q. Then, the Company opened Tata Centre, Asutosh College, Virginia House, Shriram Kunj. The core strength of the Company is the people for the real estate exp
Read More
The Martin Burn Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹74.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Martin Burn Ltd is ₹38.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Martin Burn Ltd is 26.76 and 0.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Martin Burn Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Martin Burn Ltd is ₹42.6 and ₹118.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Martin Burn Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.96%, 3 Years at 18.40%, 1 Year at 9.07%, 6 Month at 13.87%, 3 Month at 41.93% and 1 Month at -14.55%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.