Summary

Martin Burn Limited was incorporated in 1946 resulting the merger of of two civil engineering company i.e. Martin & Co. and Burn & Co. The Company is a leading Real Estate Development firm based in Kolkata. It is mainly engaged in civil engineering and construction activities and turnkey projects. Apart from this, it is also involved in the development of real estate properties, leasing properties and share dealing business.The Company has been one of the most preeminent and iconic developers of Kolkata delivering some high-quality residential, commercial and historical space to the city. It has lent name and services to some of the most iconic and heritage monuments of the city including Victoria Memorial, Esplanade Mansion, Shahid Minar etc. It further created the most recognisable public and private spaces in Kolkata. It advanced the concept of premium gated community-living with developments such as Shreeram Gardens (Belvedere Road), Shreeram Nagar (VIP Road) and Shreeram Estates (Behala). Later on, the Company gave the city its first truly world-class shopping complex in Shreeram Arcade. It engaged with civic authorities and local governments to develop public spaces like Eden Gardens Club House, S.S. Hogg Market - Phase II, Martin Burn House, New Secretariat Building, General Post Office, Hong Kong Shanghai Bank H.Q. Then, the Company opened Tata Centre, Asutosh College, Virginia House, Shriram Kunj. The core strength of the Company is the people for the real estate exp

