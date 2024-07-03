iifl-logo-icon 1
Martin Burn Ltd Share Price

74.5
(-3.68%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:56:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open78
  • Day's High78
  • 52 Wk High118.38
  • Prev. Close77.35
  • Day's Low74.5
  • 52 Wk Low 42.6
  • Turnover (lac)0.07
  • P/E26.76
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value83.54
  • EPS2.89
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)38.37
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Martin Burn Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

78

Prev. Close

77.35

Turnover(Lac.)

0.07

Day's High

78

Day's Low

74.5

52 Week's High

118.38

52 Week's Low

42.6

Book Value

83.54

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

38.37

P/E

26.76

EPS

2.89

Divi. Yield

0

Martin Burn Ltd Corporate Action

15 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

15 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 Jul, 2024

Martin Burn Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Martin Burn Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:18 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.83%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.83%

Non-Promoter- 0.28%

Institutions: 0.28%

Non-Institutions: 33.87%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Martin Burn Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.4

5.4

5.4

5.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

45.04

43.87

42.98

41.39

Net Worth

50.44

49.27

48.38

46.79

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0.63

0.26

0.64

1.68

yoy growth (%)

136.77

-58.15

-61.95

73.8

Raw materials

0

0.1

0.89

-0.01

As % of sales

0.41

40.32

140.18

0.72

Employee costs

-1.48

-1.66

-1.57

-0.87

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.19

-0.59

2.14

2.07

Depreciation

-0.24

-0.24

-0.24

-0.29

Tax paid

-0.66

0.03

-0.46

-0.38

Working capital

-7.84

-3.63

8.81

13.12

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

136.77

-58.15

-61.95

73.8

Op profit growth

8.69

22.22

38.05

-35.15

EBIT growth

972.6

-91.01

8.64

77.35

Net profit growth

1,602.43

-94.43

0.78

-17.6

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2008

Gross Sales

10.61

Excise Duty

0

Net Sales

10.61

Other Operating Income

0

Other Income

10.21

Martin Burn Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Martin Burn Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Kedar Nath Fatehpuria

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Mahesh Kumar Tibrewal

Whole-time Director

Manish Fatehpuria

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Sarika Fatehpuria

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rajendra Kumar Khetan

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Khushbu Saraf

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Devesh Hansraj Poddar

Independent Director

Prakash Khetan

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Martin Burn Ltd

Summary

Martin Burn Limited was incorporated in 1946 resulting the merger of of two civil engineering company i.e. Martin & Co. and Burn & Co. The Company is a leading Real Estate Development firm based in Kolkata. It is mainly engaged in civil engineering and construction activities and turnkey projects. Apart from this, it is also involved in the development of real estate properties, leasing properties and share dealing business.The Company has been one of the most preeminent and iconic developers of Kolkata delivering some high-quality residential, commercial and historical space to the city. It has lent name and services to some of the most iconic and heritage monuments of the city including Victoria Memorial, Esplanade Mansion, Shahid Minar etc. It further created the most recognisable public and private spaces in Kolkata. It advanced the concept of premium gated community-living with developments such as Shreeram Gardens (Belvedere Road), Shreeram Nagar (VIP Road) and Shreeram Estates (Behala). Later on, the Company gave the city its first truly world-class shopping complex in Shreeram Arcade. It engaged with civic authorities and local governments to develop public spaces like Eden Gardens Club House, S.S. Hogg Market - Phase II, Martin Burn House, New Secretariat Building, General Post Office, Hong Kong Shanghai Bank H.Q. Then, the Company opened Tata Centre, Asutosh College, Virginia House, Shriram Kunj. The core strength of the Company is the people for the real estate exp
Company FAQs

What is the Martin Burn Ltd share price today?

The Martin Burn Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹74.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Martin Burn Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Martin Burn Ltd is ₹38.37 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Martin Burn Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Martin Burn Ltd is 26.76 and 0.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Martin Burn Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Martin Burn Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Martin Burn Ltd is ₹42.6 and ₹118.38 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Martin Burn Ltd?

Martin Burn Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.96%, 3 Years at 18.40%, 1 Year at 9.07%, 6 Month at 13.87%, 3 Month at 41.93% and 1 Month at -14.55%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Martin Burn Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Martin Burn Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.84 %
Institutions - 0.28 %
Public - 33.88 %

