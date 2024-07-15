|Purpose
|AGM 06/08/2024 In compliance with the requirement of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, kindly note that the Register of Members and Share transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from Wednesday, July 31 2024 to Tuesday, August 6, 2024 both days inclusive for the purpose of Annual General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.07.2024) Proceeding of Annual General Meeting held on 06th August 2024 at 12:30 PM and concluded at 13:02 PM (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)
