TO,

THE MEMBERS OF MARTIN BURN LIMITED

REPORT ON THE STANDALONE IND AS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Ind AS financial statements of MARTIN BURN LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "standalone Ind AS financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions ofthe Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report and Shareholders Information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern.

If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), as amended, issued by the Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, and on the basis of such checks of the books and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the said Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31st, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tempered with.

c. The Balance Sheet, the statement of profit and loss including other comprehensive income, the statement of cash flows and the statement of changes in equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the applicable Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended;

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act;

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B" Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g. With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16), In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to its directors are in excess of the limit laid down under section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial Statements -Refer paragraph 10 of the notes to the financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund bythe Company.

(a) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies) including foreign entities ("Intermediaries") with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties") with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(c) In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, nothing has come to their notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material mis-statement.

iv. No dividend have been declared or paid during the year by the company.

"Martin Burn House" 3rd Floor For Saraf & Co. 1, R.N. Mukherjee Road, Chartered Accountants Kolkata- 700001 Firm Registration No. 312045E (D.P Saraf) Date : 29th May, 2024 Partner UDIN:24050505BKCTTV8087 Membership No. 050505

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement of our report of even date to the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024 (i)

(i) (a) (A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets (property, plant and equipment).

(B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

(b) All the property, plant and equipment have not been physically verified by the management during the year but there is regular programme of phase-wise verification, which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. As informed, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verifications.

(c) The title deeds of Immovable properties are held in the name of the company.

(d) The company has not revalued its Property Planted and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year .

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted the physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals. No material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification.

(b) The company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(ii) (b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) The Company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability partnerships or other parties. In view of the above, the clauses (iii)(a), (iii)(b), (iii)(c), (iii)(d), (iii)(e) and (iii)(f) of the Order are not applicable.

(iv) The Company has not granted any loans or made any investments or given any guarantee and security covered under Section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, Clause 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable.

(vi) Books of accounts maintained by the Company where the maintenance of cost records has been specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act and the rules framed thereunder is not applicable to the Company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the record of the Company examined by us, in our opinionUndisputed statutory dues including Goods and Service Tax, provident fund, ESI, income tax, sales-tax, wealth tax, service tax, custom duty, excise duty, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues have generally been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities and there are no undisputed dues outstanding as on 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) that have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

(viii) According to the information and explanation given to us, there are no transactions which have not been recorded in the books of accounts and have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) (a) The company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, the term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

(d) No funds raised during the year on short term basis that have been utilised for long term purpose.

(e) As the company doesnt have any subsidiary, joint venture or associates so the raising funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligation of its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associates doesnt arise.

(f) As the company doesnt have any subsidiary, joint venture or associates so the raising loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associates doesnt arise.

(x) a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer. According to the information and explanations given to us, the money raised by the Company by way of term loans have been applied for the purpose for which they were obtained.

b) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or Convertible Debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year.

(xi) a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

c) There are no whistle-blower complaints received during the year by the Company.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) The Company has complied with the provisions of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 w.r.t. transactions with the related parties, wherever applicable. Details of the transactions with the related parties have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Ind AS.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the Internal Auditors reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, time and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) According to information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with the directors or persons connected with them as covered under Section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(xvi) (a) According to information and explanation given to us, the Company is not required to be registered u/s 45-IA of Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(b) Company has not conducted any non-banking financial or housing finance activities without a valid certificate of registration from Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934 and accordingly reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined under the Regulations by the Reserve Bank of India and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(c) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) According to information and explanation given to us, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under Clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, we report that Company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, on the basis of financial ratios, ageing and expected date of realisation of financial asset and payment of financial liabilities, we report that no material uncertainty exist as on date of audit report that the company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

(xx) Based on our examination, the provision of section 135 are not applicable on the company. Hence this clause is not applicable on the company.

(xxi) The company is not required to prepare Consolidate financial statement hence this clause is not applicable.

"Martin Burn House" 3rd Floor For Saraf & Co. 1, R.N. Mukherjee Road, Chartered Accountants Kolkata- 700001 Firm Registration No. 312045E (D.P Saraf) Date : 29th May, 2024 Partner UDIN :24050505BKCTTV8087 Membership No. 050505

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under the heading Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirement of our report of even date to the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31st March 2024 :

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of MARTIN BURN LIMITED, ("the Company") as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of Internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depends on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.