iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Maruti Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

18.13
(-3.31%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Maruti Infrastructure Ltd

Maruti Infra. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1

0.92

0.8

0.4

Depreciation

-0.12

-0.12

-0.11

-0.14

Tax paid

-0.29

-0.28

-0.23

-0.15

Working capital

3.39

-5.51

1.01

0.13

Other operating items

Operating

3.97

-4.99

1.46

0.24

Capital expenditure

0

0.72

-0.4

0.11

Free cash flow

3.97

-4.27

1.06

0.35

Equity raised

18.14

16.59

15.18

14.77

Investing

-0.08

0.39

0

0

Financing

1.52

-0.08

-0.13

1.56

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

23.55

12.62

16.11

16.68

Maruti Infra. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Maruti Infrastructure Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.