Maruti Infrastructure Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1
0.92
0.8
0.4
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.12
-0.11
-0.14
Tax paid
-0.29
-0.28
-0.23
-0.15
Working capital
3.39
-5.51
1.01
0.13
Other operating items
Operating
3.97
-4.99
1.46
0.24
Capital expenditure
0
0.72
-0.4
0.11
Free cash flow
3.97
-4.27
1.06
0.35
Equity raised
18.14
16.59
15.18
14.77
Investing
-0.08
0.39
0
0
Financing
1.52
-0.08
-0.13
1.56
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
23.55
12.62
16.11
16.68
