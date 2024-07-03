Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorInfrastructure Developers & Operators
Open₹19.1
Prev. Close₹18.75
Turnover(Lac.)₹7.86
Day's High₹19.2
Day's Low₹18.01
52 Week's High₹40.05
52 Week's Low₹16.68
Book Value₹2.71
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)169.31
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.5
12.5
12.5
12.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
13.26
11.57
10.3
9.78
Net Worth
25.76
24.07
22.8
22.28
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
32.56
31.71
22.1
13.51
yoy growth (%)
2.67
43.47
63.58
-22.61
Raw materials
-10.1
-13.65
-3.64
-4.43
As % of sales
31.03
43.06
16.49
32.81
Employee costs
-0.46
-0.39
-0.35
-0.26
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
1
0.92
0.8
0.4
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.12
-0.11
-0.14
Tax paid
-0.29
-0.28
-0.23
-0.15
Working capital
3.39
-5.51
1.01
0.13
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
2.67
43.47
63.58
-22.61
Op profit growth
31.75
34.63
23.54
-43.22
EBIT growth
28.16
55.42
45.37
-38.2
Net profit growth
11.03
12.43
131.61
-48.35
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Gross Sales
38.4
35.18
25.51
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
38.4
35.18
25.51
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.35
0.26
0.33
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Larsen & Toubro Ltd
LT
3,660.95
|51.8
|5,03,428.45
|1,993.11
|0.93
|34,918.36
|479.58
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd
RVNL
431.95
|70.35
|90,062.44
|302.51
|0.49
|4,869.22
|38.11
IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd
IRB
60.27
|43.99
|36,397.05
|159.89
|0.5
|993.75
|16.12
K E C International Ltd
KEC
1,223.9
|143.31
|32,580.22
|58.15
|0.32
|4,483.84
|185.72
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
92.55
|51.13
|24,988.5
|123.7
|0.45
|1,864.9
|8.27
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Nimesh D Patel
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Nishit P Patel
Whole-time Director
Chetan A Patel
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Hiteshi N Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Alfez Ashikhusain Solanki
Independent Director
Dipali Shivkumar Patel
Independent Director
Srikant N Jhaveri
Independent Director
Ronak A Mehta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Maruti Infrastructure Ltd
Summary
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd was incorporated on 2nd December 1994 under the name of Maruti Real Estate & Finance Ltd. The Company changed its name to Maruti Infrastructure and Finance Ltd on 27th March 1995. On 14th August 1995, the name of the Company was changed again to Maruti Infrastructures Ltd. The Company is promoted by Nimesh Dashrathbhai Patel and Rajendra Natvarlal Patel. The Company is engaged in business of Infrastructure & Construction Project mainly into affordable EWS Housing Project and Urban Infra Projects. The company came out with a public issue of 65,65,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 6.57 cr in Jan96 for enhancing its long term resources for development and expansion of construction business.In 2005-06, the Company completed the development work of the Rajpath Club Limited, Ahmedabad. It completed Civil Work at Textile Park, Denim Project. It completed a contract for making RCC Road and building work from Chandlodia Nagarpalika, Ahmedabad. Further, it renovated mechanical lab of L.D. Engineering College, Ahmedabad. It got into sub-contract for civil work project of Pirana Pumping Station at Pirana, Ahmedabad, which costed Rs. 4.90 crore.In 2008-09, the Company launched scheme of apartments named Shubh at Chandlodia, Ahmedabad.In 2021-22, Karnish Infrastructure Private Limited was incorporated as the Subsidiary Company of the Company effective 10th August, 2022.
The Maruti Infrastructure Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18.06 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Maruti Infrastructure Ltd is ₹169.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Maruti Infrastructure Ltd is 0 and 6.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Maruti Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Maruti Infrastructure Ltd is ₹16.68 and ₹40.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.95%, 3 Years at 31.32%, 1 Year at -10.67%, 6 Month at -35.01%, 3 Month at -32.43% and 1 Month at -18.41%.
