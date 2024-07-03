iifl-logo-icon 1
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd Share Price

18.06
(-3.68%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:08:00 PM

  • Open19.1
  • Day's High19.2
  • 52 Wk High40.05
  • Prev. Close18.75
  • Day's Low18.01
  • 52 Wk Low 16.68
  • Turnover (lac)7.86
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value2.71
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)169.31
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Maruti Infrastructure Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Infrastructure Developers & Operators

Open

19.1

Prev. Close

18.75

Turnover(Lac.)

7.86

Day's High

19.2

Day's Low

18.01

52 Week's High

40.05

52 Week's Low

16.68

Book Value

2.71

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

169.31

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Maruti Infrastructure Ltd Corporate Action

5 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Jul, 2024

30 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

Bonus

5 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

22 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

Split

Maruti Infrastructure Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Maruti Infrastructure Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:18 PM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.31%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.31%

Non-Promoter- 47.68%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 47.68%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Maruti Infrastructure Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.5

12.5

12.5

12.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

13.26

11.57

10.3

9.78

Net Worth

25.76

24.07

22.8

22.28

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

32.56

31.71

22.1

13.51

yoy growth (%)

2.67

43.47

63.58

-22.61

Raw materials

-10.1

-13.65

-3.64

-4.43

As % of sales

31.03

43.06

16.49

32.81

Employee costs

-0.46

-0.39

-0.35

-0.26

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

1

0.92

0.8

0.4

Depreciation

-0.12

-0.12

-0.11

-0.14

Tax paid

-0.29

-0.28

-0.23

-0.15

Working capital

3.39

-5.51

1.01

0.13

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

2.67

43.47

63.58

-22.61

Op profit growth

31.75

34.63

23.54

-43.22

EBIT growth

28.16

55.42

45.37

-38.2

Net profit growth

11.03

12.43

131.61

-48.35

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Gross Sales

38.4

35.18

25.51

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

38.4

35.18

25.51

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.35

0.26

0.33

Maruti Infrastructure Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Larsen & Toubro Ltd

LT

3,660.95

51.85,03,428.451,993.110.9334,918.36479.58

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd

RVNL

431.95

70.3590,062.44302.510.494,869.2238.11

IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd

IRB

60.27

43.9936,397.05159.890.5993.7516.12

K E C International Ltd

KEC

1,223.9

143.3132,580.2258.150.324,483.84185.72

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

92.55

51.1324,988.5123.70.451,864.98.27

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Maruti Infrastructure Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Nimesh D Patel

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Nishit P Patel

Whole-time Director

Chetan A Patel

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Hiteshi N Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Alfez Ashikhusain Solanki

Independent Director

Dipali Shivkumar Patel

Independent Director

Srikant N Jhaveri

Independent Director

Ronak A Mehta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Maruti Infrastructure Ltd

Summary

Maruti Infrastructure Ltd was incorporated on 2nd December 1994 under the name of Maruti Real Estate & Finance Ltd. The Company changed its name to Maruti Infrastructure and Finance Ltd on 27th March 1995. On 14th August 1995, the name of the Company was changed again to Maruti Infrastructures Ltd. The Company is promoted by Nimesh Dashrathbhai Patel and Rajendra Natvarlal Patel. The Company is engaged in business of Infrastructure & Construction Project mainly into affordable EWS Housing Project and Urban Infra Projects. The company came out with a public issue of 65,65,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 6.57 cr in Jan96 for enhancing its long term resources for development and expansion of construction business.In 2005-06, the Company completed the development work of the Rajpath Club Limited, Ahmedabad. It completed Civil Work at Textile Park, Denim Project. It completed a contract for making RCC Road and building work from Chandlodia Nagarpalika, Ahmedabad. Further, it renovated mechanical lab of L.D. Engineering College, Ahmedabad. It got into sub-contract for civil work project of Pirana Pumping Station at Pirana, Ahmedabad, which costed Rs. 4.90 crore.In 2008-09, the Company launched scheme of apartments named Shubh at Chandlodia, Ahmedabad.In 2021-22, Karnish Infrastructure Private Limited was incorporated as the Subsidiary Company of the Company effective 10th August, 2022.
Company FAQs

What is the Maruti Infrastructure Ltd share price today?

The Maruti Infrastructure Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹18.06 today.

What is the Market Cap of Maruti Infrastructure Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Maruti Infrastructure Ltd is ₹169.31 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Maruti Infrastructure Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Maruti Infrastructure Ltd is 0 and 6.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Maruti Infrastructure Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Maruti Infrastructure Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Maruti Infrastructure Ltd is ₹16.68 and ₹40.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Maruti Infrastructure Ltd?

Maruti Infrastructure Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 44.95%, 3 Years at 31.32%, 1 Year at -10.67%, 6 Month at -35.01%, 3 Month at -32.43% and 1 Month at -18.41%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Maruti Infrastructure Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Maruti Infrastructure Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.31 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 47.69 %

