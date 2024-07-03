Maruti Infrastructure Ltd Summary

Maruti Infrastructure Ltd was incorporated on 2nd December 1994 under the name of Maruti Real Estate & Finance Ltd. The Company changed its name to Maruti Infrastructure and Finance Ltd on 27th March 1995. On 14th August 1995, the name of the Company was changed again to Maruti Infrastructures Ltd. The Company is promoted by Nimesh Dashrathbhai Patel and Rajendra Natvarlal Patel. The Company is engaged in business of Infrastructure & Construction Project mainly into affordable EWS Housing Project and Urban Infra Projects. The company came out with a public issue of 65,65,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at par aggregating to Rs 6.57 cr in Jan96 for enhancing its long term resources for development and expansion of construction business.In 2005-06, the Company completed the development work of the Rajpath Club Limited, Ahmedabad. It completed Civil Work at Textile Park, Denim Project. It completed a contract for making RCC Road and building work from Chandlodia Nagarpalika, Ahmedabad. Further, it renovated mechanical lab of L.D. Engineering College, Ahmedabad. It got into sub-contract for civil work project of Pirana Pumping Station at Pirana, Ahmedabad, which costed Rs. 4.90 crore.In 2008-09, the Company launched scheme of apartments named Shubh at Chandlodia, Ahmedabad.In 2021-22, Karnish Infrastructure Private Limited was incorporated as the Subsidiary Company of the Company effective 10th August, 2022.