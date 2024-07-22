As per attachment Board through circular resolution have fixed a Record date 02 nd August 2024 for ascertaining shareholders for sub division and Bonus Shares (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.07.2024) Revised record date : 09/08/2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.07.2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, MARUTI INFRASTRUCTURE LTD. has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of Equity Shares and Bonus Issue of Equity shares of the Company:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE MARUTI INFRASTRUCTURE LTD. RECORD DATE 09.08.2024 PURPOSE Sub Division of existing Equity Shares from every One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each Into Five Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Rs.2/- Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 09/08/2024 DR-691/2024-2025 Note:- i. ISIN No. INE392G01010 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 09/08/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 2/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 30.07.2024) In Continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20240730-42 dated July 30, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code MARUTI INFRASTRUCTURE LTD. (531540) New ISIN No. INE392G01028 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Rs.2 /- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Rs.2/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 09-08-2024 (DR- 691/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 06.08.2024)