Maruti Infrastructure Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
8.88
5.43
11.97
10.91
8.65
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
8.88
5.43
11.97
10.91
8.65
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.03
0
0.06
0.24
0.02
Total Income
8.9
5.43
12.03
11.14
8.66
Total Expenditure
9.72
4.65
12.49
9.78
7.59
PBIDT
-0.82
0.78
-0.45
1.37
1.08
Interest
0.19
0.16
0.57
0.15
0.21
PBDT
-1.01
0.62
-1.03
1.21
0.86
Depreciation
0.06
0.06
0.05
0.06
0.06
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.18
-0.11
0.29
0.21
Deferred Tax
0
-0.04
0.03
0.08
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.06
0.42
-1.01
0.79
0.59
Minority Interest After NP
-0.07
-0.08
-0.09
-0.01
-0.02
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-0.99
0.5
-0.92
0.79
0.61
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-0.99
0.5
-0.92
0.79
0.61
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.11
0.05
-0.73
0.63
0.07
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
18.75
12.5
12.5
12.5
12.5
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-9.23
14.36
-3.75
12.55
12.48
PBDTM(%)
-11.37
11.41
-8.6
11.09
9.94
PATM(%)
-11.93
7.73
-8.43
7.24
6.82
