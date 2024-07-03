iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Maruti Infrastructure Ltd Quarterly Results

17.49
(-2.67%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

8.88

5.43

11.97

10.91

8.65

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

8.88

5.43

11.97

10.91

8.65

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.03

0

0.06

0.24

0.02

Total Income

8.9

5.43

12.03

11.14

8.66

Total Expenditure

9.72

4.65

12.49

9.78

7.59

PBIDT

-0.82

0.78

-0.45

1.37

1.08

Interest

0.19

0.16

0.57

0.15

0.21

PBDT

-1.01

0.62

-1.03

1.21

0.86

Depreciation

0.06

0.06

0.05

0.06

0.06

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0.18

-0.11

0.29

0.21

Deferred Tax

0

-0.04

0.03

0.08

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.06

0.42

-1.01

0.79

0.59

Minority Interest After NP

-0.07

-0.08

-0.09

-0.01

-0.02

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-0.99

0.5

-0.92

0.79

0.61

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-0.99

0.5

-0.92

0.79

0.61

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.11

0.05

-0.73

0.63

0.07

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

18.75

12.5

12.5

12.5

12.5

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-9.23

14.36

-3.75

12.55

12.48

PBDTM(%)

-11.37

11.41

-8.6

11.09

9.94

PATM(%)

-11.93

7.73

-8.43

7.24

6.82

Maruti Infra.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Maruti Infrastructure Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.