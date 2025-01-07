iifl-logo-icon 1
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

17.08
(-4.95%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:49:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

32.56

31.71

22.1

13.51

yoy growth (%)

2.67

43.47

63.58

-22.61

Raw materials

-10.1

-13.65

-3.64

-4.43

As % of sales

31.03

43.06

16.49

32.81

Employee costs

-0.46

-0.39

-0.35

-0.26

As % of sales

1.44

1.26

1.59

1.98

Other costs

-20.58

-16.59

-17.31

-8.16

As % of sales (Other Cost)

63.21

52.31

78.33

60.45

Operating profit

1.4

1.06

0.79

0.64

OPM

4.31

3.36

3.58

4.74

Depreciation

-0.12

-0.12

-0.11

-0.14

Interest expense

-0.8

-0.48

-0.1

-0.22

Other income

0.52

0.46

0.22

0.12

Profit before tax

1

0.92

0.8

0.4

Taxes

-0.29

-0.28

-0.23

-0.15

Tax rate

-29.35

-30.54

-29.27

-38.83

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.7

0.63

0.56

0.24

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.7

0.63

0.56

0.24

yoy growth (%)

11.03

12.43

131.61

-48.35

NPM

2.17

2.01

2.57

1.81

