Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
32.56
31.71
22.1
13.51
yoy growth (%)
2.67
43.47
63.58
-22.61
Raw materials
-10.1
-13.65
-3.64
-4.43
As % of sales
31.03
43.06
16.49
32.81
Employee costs
-0.46
-0.39
-0.35
-0.26
As % of sales
1.44
1.26
1.59
1.98
Other costs
-20.58
-16.59
-17.31
-8.16
As % of sales (Other Cost)
63.21
52.31
78.33
60.45
Operating profit
1.4
1.06
0.79
0.64
OPM
4.31
3.36
3.58
4.74
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.12
-0.11
-0.14
Interest expense
-0.8
-0.48
-0.1
-0.22
Other income
0.52
0.46
0.22
0.12
Profit before tax
1
0.92
0.8
0.4
Taxes
-0.29
-0.28
-0.23
-0.15
Tax rate
-29.35
-30.54
-29.27
-38.83
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.7
0.63
0.56
0.24
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.7
0.63
0.56
0.24
yoy growth (%)
11.03
12.43
131.61
-48.35
NPM
2.17
2.01
2.57
1.81
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.