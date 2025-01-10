To,

The Members,

Maruti Infrastructure Limited

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting the 30th Annual Report on the business and operations of your Company together with the Audited Financial Statements for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL RESULTS:

The Financial performance of your Company for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 is summerised below:

(Rs. in Lakhs)

Particulars Consolidated Standalone 2023-24 2022-23 2023-24 2022-23 Total Revenue 3874.71 3544.79 3873.44 3544.79 Total Expenses 3661.78 3404.73 3614.51 3379.37 Profit / (Loss) before Tax 212.93 140.07 258.94 165.42 Less: Tax Expenses 89.97 38.71 89.98 38.71 Profit / (Loss) for the Year 122.95 101.35 168.95 126.71

2. STATE THE COMPANYS AFFAIRS AND OPERATIONS:

The Company is engaged in business of Infrastructure & Construction Project mainly into affordable EWS Housing Project and Urban Infra Projects. The Company is affiliated with Professional Institutes such as Gujarat Institute of Housing and Estate Developers (GIHED), Builder Association of India (BAI), the Gujarat Institute of Civil Engineers and Architects (GICEA), Indian Plumbing Association (IPA), Gujarat Contractor Association (GCA).

The Company is registered as approved Contractors in "AA" Class in R&B Division for the whole of Gujarat State & Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

During the year ended on 31st March, 2024, the revenue from operations of the Company on Consolidated Basis was Rs. 3839.67 Lakhs and net profit for the current year was Rs 122.95 Lakhs. However on Standalone Basis was Rs. 3839.67 lakhs compared to Rs. 3518.33 Lakhs of previous financial year and the net profit on Standalone Basis for the current year was Rs. 168.95 Lakhs compared to Rs. 126.71 Lakhs of the previous year.

3. CHANGE IN NATURE OF BUSINESS:

During the Financial year 2023-2024, there was no change in the nature of business of the Company.

4. TRANSFER TO RESERVES:

During the financial year under review, no amount has been transferred to General Reserve.

5. DIVIDEND:

In order to conserve the financial resources, the Board of Directors of the Company do not recommended any dividend for the financial year 2023-2024.

6. DEPOSIT:

The Company neither has accepted nor invited any deposit from the public, within the meaning of section 73 of the Companies, Act, 2013 and the Rules made thereunder.

7. SHARE CAPITAL:

The paid-up equity share capital of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 was Rs.1250.00 Lakhs. During the year under review, the Company has not issued shares with differential voting rights nor granted stock options nor sweat equity.

8. MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANICAL POSITION AFTER THE END OF FINANCIAL YEAR:

There are no material changes and commitments which have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company to which the financial statements relate and the date of the report.

9. SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES OR ASSOCIATE COMPANIES :

During the period under review, the Board of Directors reviewed the affairs of its Subsidiary. In accordance with Section 129(3) of Companies Act, 2013, the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company and its Subsidiary in accordance with the relevant accounting standards have been prepared which forms part of the Annual Report. Further, a statement containing the salient features of the financial statements of the Subsidiary in Form AOC-1 forms an integral part of this report and is annexed as Annexure - V

10. POLICY FOR DETERMINING MATERIAL SUBSIDIARY:

The Board of Directors of the Company has approved a policy on determining Material Subsidiary which is available on the website of the Company at https://www.marutiinfra.in/codes-policies/. The Company has complied with the corporate governance requirements with respect to subsidiary / unlisted material subsidiary as per Regulation 24 of the Listing Regulations.

11. ANNUAL RETURN:

In accordance with Section 92(3) of the Act read with the Companies (Management and Administration) Amendment Rules, 2021, the requirement of attaching extract of the annual return in Form MGT-9 with the Boards report is done away with. The Annual Return as referred in Section 134(3)(a) of the Act for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024 is available on the website of the Company at https://www.marutiinfra.in/annual-return/.

12. DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL:

¦ Composition of Board:

Your Company has an appropriate mix of Executive, Non-Executive and Independent Director for proper function of governance and management.

As on 31st March 2024, our Board comprised of 6 members, consisting of 2 Executive Director, 1 Non Executive Non Independent Director and 3 Independent Director.

The Following is the composition of Board as on 31st March 2024:

Name of Director Category Mr. Nimesh Patel Chairman and Managing Director Mrs. Hiteshi N Patel Non Executive Director Mr. Chetan A Patel Whole Time Director Mr. Shrikant N. Jhaveri Independent Director Mr. Nishit P Patel Independent Director Mrs. Dipali S. Patel Independent Director

The relevant details in terms of Sub-regulation (3) of Regulation 36 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, in respect of the Director proposed to be appointed or re-appointed, are provided in the Notice for convening the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company.

> Retirement by rotation and Re-appointment of Director:

In accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Articles of Association of the Company, Mr. Nimesh D. Patel (DIN: 00185400), Director of the Company, retires by rotation at the 30th Annual General Meeting and is eligible for offers himself for re-appointment. The Board recommended his re-appointment.

> Key Managerial Personnel :

Pursuant to Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013, the following are the Key Managerial Personnel of the Company as on 31st March, 2024:

Name Designation Mr. Nimesh D. Patel Chairman & Managing Director Mr. Chetan A. Patel Whole Time Director Mr. Pratik Acharya Chief Financial Officer Mr. Alfez Solanki Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Except above, there was no change in the Directors or Key Managerial Personnel during the year.

> Declaration of Independence from Independent Director :

The Company has received declaration of Independence as stipulated under section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 16(1)(b) and 25(8) of the Listing Regulations from all the Independent Directors confirming that they meet the criteria of independence and not disqualified from continuing as an Independent Director.

The Board of Directors of the Company is of the view that Independent Directors fulfill the criteria of independence and they are independent from the management of the Company. All Independent Directors of the Company have confirmed that they have registered themselves with Independent Directors Database of The Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA) and have cleared the online proficiency test of IICA, if applicable.

> Annual Performance Evaluation :

In terms of the provisions of Section 134(3)(p) the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8(4) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)

Regulations, 2015,the Nomination and Remuneration Committee has carried out the annual evaluation of performance of the Director/Board/ Committees of Board. The Board of Directors have carried out the annual evaluation of performance of its own, the directors individually as well as the evaluation of its committees. The manner in which the evaluation was carried out, is provided in the Corporate Governance Report, which is part of this Annual Report.

> Nomination and Remuneration Policy:

The Company has framed and adopted the Nomination and Remuneration Policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Key Managerial Personnels (KMPs) and other employee pursuant to the provisions of Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The salient aspects covered in the Nomination and Remuneration Policy, covering the policy on appointment and remuneration of Directors and other matters have been outlined in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this Annual Report. The said policy is available on the website of the Company at https://www.marutiinfra.in/ codes-policies/.

> Meetings of Board:

During the financial year 2023-24, 4 (Four) Board Meetings were convened and held. The details of which are given in the Corporate Governance Report. The intervening gap between the Meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013.

13. BOARD COMMITTEES:

The Board of Directors of your Company have already constituted various Committees in compliance with provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and / or the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) 2015 viz. Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee, Stakeholders Relationship Committee and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee.

All decisions pertaining to the constitution of Committees, appointment of members and fixing of terms of reference / role of the Committee are taken by the Board of Directors.

Details of the role and composition of these Committees, including the number of meetings held during the financial year and attendance at meetings, are provided in Corporate Governance Section of the Annual Report.

14. INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS MEETING:

During the year under review, the Independent Directors of the Company met on 12th February, 2024, inter alia to discuss:

i) Evaluation of Performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Board of Directors of the Company as a whole.

ii) Evaluation of performance of the Chairman and / or Managing Director of the Company, taking into views of Executive and Non-executive Directors.

iii) Evaluation of the quality, content and timelines of flow of information between the Management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform its duties.

15. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to Section 134(3)(c) and Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Board of Direc- tors of the Company hereby state and confirm that:

(a) in the preparation of the annual accounts for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures, if any;

(b) the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company as at 31st March, 2024 and of the profit and loss of the company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024;

(c) the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) the directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

(e) the directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively; and

(f) the directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of the applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

16. AUDITORS AND AUDIT REPORTS:

> Statutory Auditors:

M/s. Meet Shah & Associates., Chartered Accountants, Ahmedabad (Firm Registration No. 142114W), was appointed as Statutory Auditors of the Company at the 28th Annual General Meeting held on 30th September, 2022 for a period of five years from the conclusion of the 28th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of 33rd Annual General Meeting.

The Auditors Report is unmodified i.e. it does not contain any qualification, reservation or adverse remark or disclaimer for the financial year on 31st March, 2024. The Notes on financial statements are self explanatory, if any, and needs no further explanation.

> Cost Auditor:

The requirement for maintenance of cost records as specified by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, is not applicable to the Company.

> Secretarial Auditors:

Pursuant to the provisions of section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 9 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration personnel) Rules, 2014, the Board of Directors of the Company appointed M/s. Bharat Prajapati & Co., Practicing Company Secretaries, Ahmedabad as the Secretarial Auditor to conduct the Secretarial Audit of the Company for financial year 2023-24.

The Report of the Secretarial Audit Report is set out in an as Annexure - I to this report.

There is no qualification, reservation or adverse remark in the report.

17. ANNUAL SECRETARIAL COMPLIANCE REPORT :

The Annual Secretarial Compliance Report under Regulation 24A of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018 read with SEBI circular no: CIR/ CFD/

CMD1/27/2019 dated 8th February, 2019, BSE circular no. LIST/COMP/10/2019-20 dated 9th May, 2019 and BSE circular no LIST/COMP/12/2019-20 dated 14th May, 2019, the Company has obtained Annual Secretarial Compliance Report from M/s Bharat Prajapati & Co., Practicing Company Secretary on compliance of all applicable SEBI Regulations and circulars/ guidelines issued there under and the copy of the same shall be submitted with the Stock Exchanges within the prescribed due date.

18. INSTANCES OF FRAUD, IF ANY REPORTED BY THE AUDITORS

The Auditors has not reported any instance of frauds under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 including rules made thereunder.

19. REMUNERATION OF DIRECTORS, KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL & PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES:

The information required in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 (12) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is set out in Annexure - II to this Report.

20. PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES OR INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013:

Details of Loan, Guarantee and Investments, if any, covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the notes to the Financial Statements.

21. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

During the year, the transactions entered by the Company with related parties were in the ordinary course of business and at arms length basis and thus disclosure in Form AOC-2 in terms of the Companies Act, 2013 is not required.

During the year, the Company had not entered into any contract / arrangement / transaction with related parties which could be considered material in accordance with the Policy of the Company on materiality of related party transactions.

The Policy on materiality of related party transactions and on dealing with related party transactions as approved by the Board may be accessed on the Companys website at https:// www.marutiinfra.in/codes-policies/.

There are no materially significant related party transactions having potential conflict with the interest of the Company at large. The details of contracts or arrangements with related parties for the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024 is given in Note No. 29 of the financial statements of the Company. The Audit Committee approved such transactions.

22. MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS AND INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS:

During the financial year ended on 31st March, 2024, there were no significant material orders passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and companys operations in future and its future operations.

23. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS & OUTGO:

1. Conservation of Energy:

i) The steps taken or impact on conservation of energy: The operations of your company are not energy intensive. However, adequate measure have been initiated for conservation of energy.

ii) The steps taken by the company for utilising alternate sources of energy: Though the operations of the Company are not energy intensive, the Company shall explore alternative source if energy, as and when the necessity arises.

iii) The capital investment on energy conservation equipments: Nil

2. Technology Absorption:

i) The efforts made towards technology absorption - The minimum technology requirement for the business has been absorbed

ii) The benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution - Not Applicable

iii) In case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year)- Not Applicable

(a) the details of technology imported;

(b) the year of import;

(c) whether the technology been fully absorbed;

(d) if not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place, and the reasons thereof; and

iv) The expenditure incurred on Research and Development - Not Applicable

3. Foreign Exchange Earning and Outgo: NIL

24. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE:

In compliance with provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a separate report on Corporate Governance along with a certificate from the Auditors of the Company regarding compliance of conditions of corporate governance, forming a part of this report and is annexed as Annexure - III.

25. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

Pursuant to Regulation 34(2)(e) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, Management Discussion and Analysis Report is annexed after the Directors Report and forming a part of this report and is annexed as Annexure-IV.

26. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROL SYSTEM AND THEIR ADEQUACY:

The Company has put in place adequate internal financial controls with reference to the financial statements. During the financial year, such internal financial controls were operating effectively and it is commensurate with the size, scale and complexity of the Company and the nature of business of the Company.

27. BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY REPORT:

The Business Responsibility Report as per Regulation 34(2) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 is not applicable to the Company as the Company

does not fall under top 1000 listed Companies on the basis of market capitalization.

28. DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION POLICY:

Pursuant to Regulation 43A of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, top 1000 listed entities based on market capitalization are required to formulate a Dividend Distribution Policy. Accordingly, your Company is not required to formulate the Dividend Distribution Policy.

29. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY(CSR) COMMITTEE:

The provisions relating to establish a Corporate Social Responsibility Committee and Corporate Social Responsibility activities are not applicable to the Company. However, as a good governance practice, the Company has constituted the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Committee. Details of the role and composition of the Committee are provided in Corporate Governance Section of the Annual Report.

30. WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY / VIGIL MECHANISM:

The Company is committed to highest standards of ethical, moral and legal business conduct. Accordingly, the Board of Directors has formulated Whistle Blower Policy/Vigil Mechanism Policy in compliance with the provision of Section 177 (9) & (10) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 22 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The policy provides for a framework and process whereby concerns can be raised by its employees against any kind of discrimination, harassment, victimization or any other unfair practice being adopted against them. The Policy of vigil Mechanism of the Company is available on the website of the Company at https://www.marutiinfra.in/codes-policies/.

31. SECRETARIAL STANDARDS:

During the year under review, the Company has complied with the applicable Secretarial Standards issued by The Institute of Company Secretaries of India.

32. RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY:

The Board reviews the risks associated with the Company every year while considering the business plan. Considering the size of the Company and its activities, it is felt that the development and implementation of a Risk Management Policy is not relevant to the Company and in the opinion of the Board, there are no risks, which may threaten the existence of the Company.

33. SEXUAL HARASSMENT POLICY:

The Company has complied with the provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 and during the financial year 2023-24, the Company has not received any complaints under the said Act.

34. AFFIRMATION AND DISCLOSURE:

All the Members of the Board and the Senior Management Personnel have affirmed their compliance with the Code of Conduct as on 31st March, 2024 and a declaration to that effect, signed by the Managing Director, forms an integral part of this report.

35. GENERAL DISCLOSURE :

(a) No application has been made under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code. The requirement to disclose the details of application made or any proceeding pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 (31 of 2016) during the year along with their status as at the end of the financial year is not applicable.

(b) The requirement to disclose the details of difference between amount of the valuation done at the time of onetime settlement and the valuation done while taking loan from the Banks or Financial Institutions along with the reasons thereof, is not applicable.

36. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT:

Your Directors wish to place on record their sincere appreciation and gratitude for the valuable support and co-operation received from the Customers and Suppliers, various Financial Institutions, Banks, Government Authorities, Auditors and Shareholders during the year under review. Your Directors wish to place on record their deep sense of appreciation for the devoted services of the Executives, Staff and Workers of the Company for its success.

For and on behalf of the Board of Directors of MARUTI INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED

Place: Ahmedabad Date: 22ndJune, 2024