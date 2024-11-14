iifl-logo-icon 1
Maruti Infrastructure Ltd Board Meeting

15.85
(4.97%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Maruti Infra. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
MARUTI INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 approved and taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024) Corrigendum to outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.11.2024)
Board Meeting12 Aug 202412 Aug 2024
Allotment of Bonus Shares
Board Meeting31 Jul 202424 Jul 2024
MARUTI INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial result for quarter ended 30.06.2024 Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)
Board Meeting22 Jun 20245 Jun 2024
MARUTI INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Stock Split and Bonus Shares As per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.06.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
MARUTI INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Result for quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 Approval of Audited Financial Result Approval of Audited Financial Result Appointment of Secretarial auditor and internal auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
MARUTI INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 Adoption of Unaudited Financial result for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)

Maruti Infra.: Related News

No Record Found

