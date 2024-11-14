|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|MARUTI INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 approved and taken on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/11/2024) Corrigendum to outcome of Board Meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Aug 2024
|12 Aug 2024
|Allotment of Bonus Shares
|Board Meeting
|31 Jul 2024
|24 Jul 2024
|MARUTI INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial result for quarter ended 30.06.2024 Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 31.07.2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Jun 2024
|5 Jun 2024
|MARUTI INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Stock Split and Bonus Shares As per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.06.2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|MARUTI INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Result for quarter and year ended 31.03.2024 Approval of Audited Financial Result Approval of Audited Financial Result Appointment of Secretarial auditor and internal auditor (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|MARUTI INFRASTRUCTURE LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited financial results for quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 Adoption of Unaudited Financial result for the quarter and nine months ended 31.12.2023 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
