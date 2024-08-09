Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, MARUTI INFRASTRUCTURE LTD. has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of Equity Shares and Bonus Issue of Equity shares of the Company:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE MARUTI INFRASTRUCTURE LTD. RECORD DATE 09.08.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 01 (One) Bonus Equity Share of Rs.2/- each for every 02 (Two) Equity shares of Rs. 2/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 09/08/2024 DR-691/2024-2025 Note:- i. ISIN No. INE392G01010 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 09/08/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Rs. 2/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 30.07.2024)