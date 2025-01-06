Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.59
0
-0.06
0.06
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.15
0
7.1
-0.01
Working capital
0.38
-0.02
0.02
0.79
Other operating items
Operating
0.82
-0.01
-0.04
0.83
Capital expenditure
0.08
0.02
0.02
-0.25
Free cash flow
0.9
0
-0.02
0.58
Equity raised
0
0
0.12
0.03
Investing
0
0
0
-0.5
Financing
0
0
0.1
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
0.9
4.72
0.19
0.12
