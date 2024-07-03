Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
Gross Sales
2.56
1.15
1.33
0.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2.56
1.15
1.33
0.84
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
Total Income
2.56
1.15
1.33
0.84
Total Expenditure
1.29
0.69
0.93
0.51
PBIDT
1.27
0.46
0.39
0.33
Interest
0.01
0.01
0
0
PBDT
1.26
0.45
0.39
0.33
Depreciation
0.31
0.02
0
0.02
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.25
0.11
0.16
0.08
Deferred Tax
-0.02
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.73
0.32
0.24
0.23
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.73
0.32
0.24
0.23
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.73
0.32
0.24
0.23
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.32
0.49
0.37
0.72
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
11.45
3.25
3.2
3.2
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
49.6
40
29.32
39.28
PBDTM(%)
49.21
39.13
29.32
39.28
PATM(%)
28.51
27.82
18.04
27.38
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.