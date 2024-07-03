iifl-logo-icon 1
Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd Nine Monthly Results

2.3
(4.07%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:51:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020

Gross Sales

2.56

1.15

1.33

0.84

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2.56

1.15

1.33

0.84

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

Total Income

2.56

1.15

1.33

0.84

Total Expenditure

1.29

0.69

0.93

0.51

PBIDT

1.27

0.46

0.39

0.33

Interest

0.01

0.01

0

0

PBDT

1.26

0.45

0.39

0.33

Depreciation

0.31

0.02

0

0.02

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.25

0.11

0.16

0.08

Deferred Tax

-0.02

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.73

0.32

0.24

0.23

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.73

0.32

0.24

0.23

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.73

0.32

0.24

0.23

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.32

0.49

0.37

0.72

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

Equity

11.45

3.25

3.2

3.2

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

49.6

40

29.32

39.28

PBDTM(%)

49.21

39.13

29.32

39.28

PATM(%)

28.51

27.82

18.04

27.38

