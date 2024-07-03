SectorTrading
Open₹2.53
Prev. Close₹2.31
Turnover(Lac.)₹95.97
Day's High₹2.53
Day's Low₹2.19
52 Week's High₹3.77
52 Week's Low₹1.19
Book Value₹1.92
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)28.92
P/E15.4
EPS0.15
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.55
10.39
3.2
3.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.6
5.05
0.46
0.44
Net Worth
22.15
15.44
3.66
3.64
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.29
0.42
0.05
1.41
yoy growth (%)
203.36
751.27
-96.46
84.35
Raw materials
-0.2
-0.14
0
-1.08
As % of sales
15.74
34.06
0
76.33
Employee costs
-0.23
-0.04
0
-0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.59
0
-0.06
0.06
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.15
0
7.1
-0.01
Working capital
0.38
-0.02
0.02
0.79
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
203.36
751.27
-96.46
84.35
Op profit growth
34,883.21
-102.13
-269.52
-144.81
EBIT growth
27,234.28
-103.37
-207.27
732.85
Net profit growth
26,869.41
-102.53
-244.31
781.73
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
3.55
2.21
1.54
1.29
0.43
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
3.55
2.21
1.54
1.29
0.43
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Mit Tarun Brambhatt
Independent Director
Khushboo Vasudev
Independent Director
Kapil Purohit
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Khushboo Negi
Independent Director
Kanika Kabra
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd
Summary
Mayukh Dealtrade Limited (formerly known as Mayukh Commercial Ltd) was incorporated in August, 1980. The Company name was changed from Mayukh Commercial Limited to Mayukh Dealtrade Limited on November 05, 2015. Earlier, the Company was registered as a Non Banking Financial Company engaged into trading / dealing in shares as main business. It invests in equities through the secondary markets and provide Loans & Advances to Corporates, Individuals, etc. The Company is presently into trading in sarees having a wide variety of fabrics and designs during the year 2014-15. The main object of the Company is to cater to the growing industry and offer its products to all the age groups. The Company is slowly progressing towards becoming aone stop shop for all the retailers.During the year 2021-22, the Company launched Aroma burner with timer with the name of Brilliance with timer and Time Therapy in the wholesale (FMCG) and retail category w.e.f. 28th July, 2021. Simultaneously, the Company invested in the 60% equity shares of M/s Mayukh Medicare Private Limited and Mayukh Dealtrade Private Limited became the subsidiary of the Company.
Read More
The Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.41 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd is ₹28.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd is 15.4 and 1.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd is ₹1.19 and ₹3.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.64%, 3 Years at -9.73%, 1 Year at -25.00%, 6 Month at 83.33%, 3 Month at 35.09% and 1 Month at 10.00%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.