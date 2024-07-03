iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd Share Price

2.41
(4.33%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:56:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open2.53
  • Day's High2.53
  • 52 Wk High3.77
  • Prev. Close2.31
  • Day's Low2.19
  • 52 Wk Low 1.19
  • Turnover (lac)95.97
  • P/E15.4
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.92
  • EPS0.15
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)28.92
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

2.53

Prev. Close

2.31

Turnover(Lac.)

95.97

Day's High

2.53

Day's Low

2.19

52 Week's High

3.77

52 Week's Low

1.19

Book Value

1.92

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

28.92

P/E

15.4

EPS

0.15

Divi. Yield

0

Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

arrow

6 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

21 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:07 AM
Oct-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.11%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 3.11%

Non-Promoter- 96.88%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 96.88%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.55

10.39

3.2

3.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.6

5.05

0.46

0.44

Net Worth

22.15

15.44

3.66

3.64

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1.29

0.42

0.05

1.41

yoy growth (%)

203.36

751.27

-96.46

84.35

Raw materials

-0.2

-0.14

0

-1.08

As % of sales

15.74

34.06

0

76.33

Employee costs

-0.23

-0.04

0

-0.07

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.59

0

-0.06

0.06

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.15

0

7.1

-0.01

Working capital

0.38

-0.02

0.02

0.79

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

203.36

751.27

-96.46

84.35

Op profit growth

34,883.21

-102.13

-269.52

-144.81

EBIT growth

27,234.28

-103.37

-207.27

732.85

Net profit growth

26,869.41

-102.53

-244.31

781.73

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

3.55

2.21

1.54

1.29

0.43

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

3.55

2.21

1.54

1.29

0.43

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

View Annually Results

Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Mit Tarun Brambhatt

Independent Director

Khushboo Vasudev

Independent Director

Kapil Purohit

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Khushboo Negi

Independent Director

Kanika Kabra

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd

Summary

Mayukh Dealtrade Limited (formerly known as Mayukh Commercial Ltd) was incorporated in August, 1980. The Company name was changed from Mayukh Commercial Limited to Mayukh Dealtrade Limited on November 05, 2015. Earlier, the Company was registered as a Non Banking Financial Company engaged into trading / dealing in shares as main business. It invests in equities through the secondary markets and provide Loans & Advances to Corporates, Individuals, etc. The Company is presently into trading in sarees having a wide variety of fabrics and designs during the year 2014-15. The main object of the Company is to cater to the growing industry and offer its products to all the age groups. The Company is slowly progressing towards becoming aone stop shop for all the retailers.During the year 2021-22, the Company launched Aroma burner with timer with the name of Brilliance with timer and Time Therapy in the wholesale (FMCG) and retail category w.e.f. 28th July, 2021. Simultaneously, the Company invested in the 60% equity shares of M/s Mayukh Medicare Private Limited and Mayukh Dealtrade Private Limited became the subsidiary of the Company.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd share price today?

The Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹2.41 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd is ₹28.92 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd is 15.4 and 1.20 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd is ₹1.19 and ₹3.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd?

Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 16.64%, 3 Years at -9.73%, 1 Year at -25.00%, 6 Month at 83.33%, 3 Month at 35.09% and 1 Month at 10.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 3.11 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 96.89 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.