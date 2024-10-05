iifl-logo-icon 1
Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd Split

Mayukh Dealtrade CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAnnouncement DateSplit DateRecord DateFace Value (before split)Face Value (after split)
Split16 Aug 202425 Oct 202425 Oct 202451
Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of 03/2024-2025 Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Held On Today I.E. Friday, 16Th August, 2024 The board of directors discussed the proposal of Sub-division/ Stock-Split, of equity share of face value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five only) into 5 (five) equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee One each Only) fully paid- up equity share, the board has decided to further discussion and take final decision in next Board meeting of Board of Director. as per attachment The board discussed and approved the proposal of Sub-division/ Stock-Split, of equity share of face value of Rs. 5/- (Rupees Five only) into 5 (five) equity shares of face value of Re. 1/- (Rupee One each Only) fully paid- up equity share, this Sub-division/ Stock-Split of equity share is subject to the shareholders approval in General meeting of the company. Intimation of Record date for sub-division/split of equity shares of the company under regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/10/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that MAYUKH DEALTRADE LTD, has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE MAYUKH DEALTRADE LTD (539519) RECORD DATE 25.10.2024 PURPOSE Sub-Division of the existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs. 5/- each into Five Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 25/10/2024 DR-744/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE280E01020 of Rs.5/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 25/10/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 10.10.2024) In Continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20241010-24 dated October 10, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - New ISIN No. INE280E01038 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.5/- to Re.1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 25-10-2024 (DR- 744/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 23.10.2024)

Mayukh Dealtrade: Related News

No Record Found

