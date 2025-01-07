iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.25
(-2.17%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:51:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1.29

0.42

0.05

1.41

yoy growth (%)

203.36

751.27

-96.46

84.35

Raw materials

-0.2

-0.14

0

-1.08

As % of sales

15.74

34.06

0

76.33

Employee costs

-0.23

-0.04

0

-0.07

As % of sales

18.36

11.14

18.89

5.49

Other costs

-0.25

-0.23

-0.11

-0.21

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.97

54.39

239.52

14.87

Operating profit

0.59

0

-0.07

0.04

OPM

45.91

0.39

-158.41

3.3

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0.01

0.01

Profit before tax

0.59

0

-0.06

0.06

Taxes

-0.15

0

7.1

-0.01

Tax rate

-25.99

-24.99

-0.1

-25.74

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.44

0

-0.06

0.04

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.44

0

-0.06

0.04

yoy growth (%)

26,869.41

-102.53

-244.31

781.73

NPM

34.15

0.38

-129.03

3.15

Mayukh Dealtrade : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.