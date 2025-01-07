Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.29
0.42
0.05
1.41
yoy growth (%)
203.36
751.27
-96.46
84.35
Raw materials
-0.2
-0.14
0
-1.08
As % of sales
15.74
34.06
0
76.33
Employee costs
-0.23
-0.04
0
-0.07
As % of sales
18.36
11.14
18.89
5.49
Other costs
-0.25
-0.23
-0.11
-0.21
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.97
54.39
239.52
14.87
Operating profit
0.59
0
-0.07
0.04
OPM
45.91
0.39
-158.41
3.3
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0.01
0.01
Profit before tax
0.59
0
-0.06
0.06
Taxes
-0.15
0
7.1
-0.01
Tax rate
-25.99
-24.99
-0.1
-25.74
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.44
0
-0.06
0.04
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.44
0
-0.06
0.04
yoy growth (%)
26,869.41
-102.53
-244.31
781.73
NPM
34.15
0.38
-129.03
3.15
