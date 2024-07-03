Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
1.56
0.7
0.99
1.52
0.46
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1.56
0.7
0.99
1.52
0.46
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.04
0.1
0
0
0
Total Income
1.6
0.8
0.99
1.52
0.46
Total Expenditure
0.63
0.21
0.34
0.92
0.03
PBIDT
0.97
0.59
0.66
0.6
0.43
Interest
0.01
0.01
0
0
0
PBDT
0.95
0.58
0.65
0.59
0.43
Depreciation
0.1
0.1
0.08
0.08
0.09
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.22
0.12
0.15
0.13
0.09
Deferred Tax
0.01
0.01
-0.06
0
-0.02
Reported Profit After Tax
0.62
0.34
0.48
0.38
0.27
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.62
0.34
0.48
0.38
0.27
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.62
0.34
0.48
0.38
0.27
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.26
0.14
0.2
0.16
0.15
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.05
12.05
12.05
11.45
9.35
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
62.17
84.28
66.66
39.47
93.47
PBDTM(%)
60.89
82.85
65.65
38.81
93.47
PATM(%)
39.74
48.57
48.48
25
58.69
