iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd Quarterly Results

2.2
(-4.35%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:46:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

1.56

0.7

0.99

1.52

0.46

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1.56

0.7

0.99

1.52

0.46

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.04

0.1

0

0

0

Total Income

1.6

0.8

0.99

1.52

0.46

Total Expenditure

0.63

0.21

0.34

0.92

0.03

PBIDT

0.97

0.59

0.66

0.6

0.43

Interest

0.01

0.01

0

0

0

PBDT

0.95

0.58

0.65

0.59

0.43

Depreciation

0.1

0.1

0.08

0.08

0.09

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.22

0.12

0.15

0.13

0.09

Deferred Tax

0.01

0.01

-0.06

0

-0.02

Reported Profit After Tax

0.62

0.34

0.48

0.38

0.27

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.62

0.34

0.48

0.38

0.27

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.62

0.34

0.48

0.38

0.27

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.26

0.14

0.2

0.16

0.15

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

12.05

12.05

12.05

11.45

9.35

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

62.17

84.28

66.66

39.47

93.47

PBDTM(%)

60.89

82.85

65.65

38.81

93.47

PATM(%)

39.74

48.57

48.48

25

58.69

Mayukh Dealtrade: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.