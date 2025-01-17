3:5 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that MAYUKH DEALTRADE LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under-mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE MAYUKH DEALTRADE LIMITED (539519) RECORD DATE 17.01.2025 PURPOSE Issue of 03 (Three) Bonus Equity Shares of Re.1/- each for every 05 (Five) existing Equity Shares of Re.1/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 17/01/2025 DR- 801/2024-2025 Note : As informed by the company 7,20,00,000 Equity Shares would be allotted as on January 20,2025 (Refer attached Companys Letter dated January 09,2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 09.01.2025)