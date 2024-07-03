Mayukh Dealtrade Ltd Summary

Mayukh Dealtrade Limited (formerly known as Mayukh Commercial Ltd) was incorporated in August, 1980. The Company name was changed from Mayukh Commercial Limited to Mayukh Dealtrade Limited on November 05, 2015. Earlier, the Company was registered as a Non Banking Financial Company engaged into trading / dealing in shares as main business. It invests in equities through the secondary markets and provide Loans & Advances to Corporates, Individuals, etc. The Company is presently into trading in sarees having a wide variety of fabrics and designs during the year 2014-15. The main object of the Company is to cater to the growing industry and offer its products to all the age groups. The Company is slowly progressing towards becoming aone stop shop for all the retailers.During the year 2021-22, the Company launched Aroma burner with timer with the name of Brilliance with timer and Time Therapy in the wholesale (FMCG) and retail category w.e.f. 28th July, 2021. Simultaneously, the Company invested in the 60% equity shares of M/s Mayukh Medicare Private Limited and Mayukh Dealtrade Private Limited became the subsidiary of the Company.