Board Meeting 2 Dec 2024 26 Nov 2024

Mayukh Dealtrade Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Proposal for Bonus Issue of shares to the shareholders of the Company. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chairman. Outcome of Board Meeting - Disclosure under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 The Board of Directors of the Company vide its meeting held on 02nd December, 2024 has recommended to capitalize a sum not exceeding Rs. 7,20,00,000/- (Rupees Seven Crore Twenty Lakhs only) out of the sum standing to the credit of Securities Premium Account (realized in cash) and free Reserves of the Company, as per the audited financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 and that the said amount be transferred to the Share Capital Account and be applied for issue and allotment of equity shares not exceeding 7,20,00,000 (Seven Crore Twenty Lakhs) equity shares of Re.1/- (One) each as fully paid up bonus shares, to the eligible members of the Company holding equity shares of Re.1/- (One) each, whose names appear in the Register of Members/Beneficial Owners position of the Company on such date (Record Date) fixed by the Company, in the proportion of 3:5 i.e., Three (3) new equity share of Re.1/- (One) each for every Five (5) existing equity share(s) of Re.1/- (One) each held as on the Record Date and that the new bonus shares so issued and allotted shall be treated for all purposes as an increase in the nominal amount of the equity share capital of the Company held by each of such member(s), subject to approval of the Members of the Company in coming EOGM. The record date for reckoning eligible shareholders entitled to receive bonus shares will be communicated later. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.12.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

Mayukh Dealtrade Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As Per attachment. 1. Approved the Un-Audited Financial Result (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024, Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. 2. Approved the Limited Review Report on the Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 24 Aug 2024

Mayukh Dealtrade Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As Per attachment As per attachment (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Aug 2024 9 Aug 2024

Mayukh Dealtrade Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve AS PER ATTACHMENT as per attachment (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 16.08.2024) Revised Outcome of board meeting dated 16th August, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.08.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Aug 2024 25 Jul 2024

Mayukh Dealtrade Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 to consider and approve an Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended June 30th 2024. 2. To consider and approve the Limited Review Report on the Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30th 2024. 3. Any other business with permission of the Chairperson. 1. Approved the Un-Audited Financial Result (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024, Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. 2. Approved the Limited Review Report on the Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 05.08.2024)

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 17 May 2024

Mayukh Dealtrade Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulation ) We wish to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Mayukh Dealtrade Limited schedule to be held on Wednesday on 29th May 2024 at its Registered office at Office No. 101 on 1st Floor Crystal Rose C.H.S Datta Mandir Road Mahavir Nagar Kandivali West Mumbai 400067 Mayukh Dealtrade Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Intimation of adjournment of Board Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held Wednesday, 29th May, 2024 adjourned till on Thursday, 30th, May,2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/05/2024) Update on board meeting outcome dated 30th May, 2024 We are pleased to inform you that the Meeting of the Board of Directors of Mayukh Dealtrade Limited held on today i.e Thursday, 30th May, 2024 at its registered office at Office No. 101 on 1st Floor, Crystal Rose C.H.S Datta Mandir Road, Mahavir Nagar, Kandivali West Mumbai 400067 Result for the financial year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Apr 2024 10 Apr 2024

Mayukh Dealtrade Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the Securities Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulation ) We are pleased to inform you that Meeting of the Board of Directors of Mayukh Dealtrade Limited schedule to be held on Monday 15th April 2024 at the registered office of the company at Office No. 101 on 1st Floor Crystal Rose C.H.S LTB Datta Mandir Road Mahavir Nagar Kandivali West Mumbai Maharashtra 400067 to inter-alia transacts the following matters: 1. To Consider and approve the Resignation of Mrs. Kanika Kabra for the post of Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. 2. Any other business with permission of the Chairperson 1. Accepted the Resignation of Mrs. Kanika Kabra for the post of Non-Executive Independent Director of the company w.e.f. 06th April, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/04/2024)

Board Meeting 27 Mar 2024 21 Mar 2024

Mayukh Dealtrade Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Consider and approve the Appointment of Company Secretary Cum Compliance officer of the Company. 2. To Consider and approve the Appointment of Director(s) on the board of the company. 3. Any other business with permission of the Chairperson. 1. To consider and approved the appointment of Prajakta Anil Gangurde & Kishor Anil Kokate as Additional Director (Independent Non-executive Director of the company). 2. The board of director discuss the about proposal for appointment of company secretary cum compliance officer of the company and also discussed on the short listed profile of company secretary and give authorization to managing Director of the company to appoint appropriate candidate for position of the company secretary (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.03.2024)

