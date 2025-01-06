Medi Caps Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
-8.31
0.76
1.51
Depreciation
0
-0.35
-0.33
-0.36
Tax paid
0
0
-0.2
-0.35
Working capital
-0.91
-8.68
0.27
0.06
Other operating items
Operating
-0.9
-17.36
0.49
0.85
Capital expenditure
-0.52
-0.76
0.39
1.65
Free cash flow
-1.42
-18.12
0.89
2.5
Equity raised
95.99
110.15
107.78
105.81
Investing
2.24
2.34
0.52
-0.27
Financing
-0.06
0.23
0.17
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
96.74
94.6
109.37
108.04
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.