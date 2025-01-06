iifl-logo-icon 1
Medi Caps Ltd Cash Flow Statement

48.72
(-0.16%)
Jan 6, 2025

Medi Caps FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

-8.31

0.76

1.51

Depreciation

0

-0.35

-0.33

-0.36

Tax paid

0

0

-0.2

-0.35

Working capital

-0.91

-8.68

0.27

0.06

Other operating items

Operating

-0.9

-17.36

0.49

0.85

Capital expenditure

-0.52

-0.76

0.39

1.65

Free cash flow

-1.42

-18.12

0.89

2.5

Equity raised

95.99

110.15

107.78

105.81

Investing

2.24

2.34

0.52

-0.27

Financing

-0.06

0.23

0.17

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

96.74

94.6

109.37

108.04

