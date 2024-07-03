Medi Caps Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
19.15
38.39
51.72
45.2
37.14
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
19.15
38.39
51.72
45.2
37.14
Other Operating Income
0.33
0.41
0.6
0
0.39
Other Income
0.23
1.37
0.47
0.43
-0.11
Total Income
19.71
40.17
52.79
45.63
37.43
Total Expenditure
19.01
34.61
42.78
35.99
40.93
PBIDT
0.7
5.55
10
9.64
-3.5
Interest
0
0
0
0
0.02
PBDT
0.7
5.55
10
9.64
-3.51
Depreciation
1.36
1.52
1.42
1.12
1.38
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.51
2.64
0
0
0.02
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0.02
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.16
1.39
8.58
8.52
-4.93
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.16
1.39
8.58
8.52
-4.93
Extra-ordinary Items
0
-0.1
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.16
1.49
8.58
8.52
-4.93
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-0.93
1.12
6.89
8.62
-2.85
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
12.47
12.47
12.47
12.47
12.47
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
3.65
14.45
19.33
21.32
-9.42
PBDTM(%)
3.65
14.45
19.33
21.32
-9.45
PATM(%)
-6.05
3.62
16.58
18.84
-13.27

