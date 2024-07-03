iifl-logo-icon 1
Medi Caps Ltd Nine Monthly Results

57.9
(20.00%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

19.15

38.39

51.72

45.2

37.14

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

19.15

38.39

51.72

45.2

37.14

Other Operating Income

0.33

0.41

0.6

0

0.39

Other Income

0.23

1.37

0.47

0.43

-0.11

Total Income

19.71

40.17

52.79

45.63

37.43

Total Expenditure

19.01

34.61

42.78

35.99

40.93

PBIDT

0.7

5.55

10

9.64

-3.5

Interest

0

0

0

0

0.02

PBDT

0.7

5.55

10

9.64

-3.51

Depreciation

1.36

1.52

1.42

1.12

1.38

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.51

2.64

0

0

0.02

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0.02

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.16

1.39

8.58

8.52

-4.93

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.16

1.39

8.58

8.52

-4.93

Extra-ordinary Items

0

-0.1

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.16

1.49

8.58

8.52

-4.93

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-0.93

1.12

6.89

8.62

-2.85

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

12.47

12.47

12.47

12.47

12.47

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

3.65

14.45

19.33

21.32

-9.42

PBDTM(%)

3.65

14.45

19.33

21.32

-9.45

PATM(%)

-6.05

3.62

16.58

18.84

-13.27

QUICKLINKS FOR Medi Caps Ltd

