Summary

Medi-caps was incorporated by S L Mittal in Aug.83 as a private limited company and was converted into a public limited company in Mar.86. Pharmaceutical companies procure empty hard gelatine capsules from Medi-caps for dosaged medicines meant for oral administration. The company is the second-largest manufacturer of empty hard gelatine capsules in India. It takes several years for a company manufacturing capsules to attain zero-defect in production and to fully normalise operations. Medi-caps can claim to have achieved this. In Apr.95, the company offered 6.11 lac rights shares at a premium of Rs 116 to part-finance the Rs 9.19-cr expansion of its manufacturing facilities (from 2000 mln pa to 3440 mln pa) by installing four high-speed automatic capsule-making machines.The companys manufacturing unit is located in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh. The companys clientele include US Vitamins, SOL Pharmaceuticals, Dr Reddys Laboratories, Lupin Laboratories, Aristo Pharmaceuticals, etc. At present, it has 40 clients. The other group company of Medi-caps is Medi-caps Finance which is engaged in finance related activities. In 1993, R C Mittal received the Glory of India International award. In 1995-96, the company enhanced the capacity of empty hard gelatine capsules by 2500 lac. The company received ISO 9002 Certification during 1998-99. It developed six sizes of the Hard Gelatin Capsules in 2002-03. The company is closely working on commissioning of 13th Machine with 100% automisation.

Read More