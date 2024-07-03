SectorRealty
Open₹49.49
Prev. Close₹48.8
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.36
Day's High₹49.49
Day's Low₹48.32
52 Week's High₹63.49
52 Week's Low₹40.56
Book Value₹54.16
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)60.85
P/E24.77
EPS1.97
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.47
12.47
12.47
12.47
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
54.02
48.64
48.82
48.5
Net Worth
66.49
61.11
61.29
60.97
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
10.9
22.35
22.75
yoy growth (%)
-100
-51.19
-1.77
-9.1
Raw materials
0
-9.93
-10.17
-10.48
As % of sales
0
91.1
45.52
46.08
Employee costs
0
-5.88
-5.05
-5.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
-8.31
0.76
1.51
Depreciation
0
-0.35
-0.33
-0.36
Tax paid
0
0
-0.2
-0.35
Working capital
-0.91
-8.68
0.27
0.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-100
-51.19
-1.77
-9.1
Op profit growth
-100
-2,212.44
-42.27
-53.92
EBIT growth
-100
-1,188.04
-49.43
-13.32
Net profit growth
-98.66
-1,577.55
-51.29
-2.17
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
26.56
48.58
68.31
57.42
43.05
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
26.56
48.58
68.31
57.42
43.05
Other Operating Income
0.78
0.79
1.56
1.3
2.27
Other Income
0.48
1.6
1.95
0.58
0.6
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
827.75
|186.01
|2,04,893.93
|192.36
|0.6
|903.58
|113.2
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,398.7
|73.81
|1,39,441.55
|385.1
|0.16
|2,560.5
|172.74
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,729.9
|80.77
|82,220.08
|206.3
|0
|663.47
|571.46
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
2,252.7
|43.68
|81,908.68
|463.85
|0.18
|1,009.56
|377.22
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.1
|0
|71,505.53
|18.4
|0.1
|1,178.3
|271.87
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
R C Mittal
Managing Director
Alok K Garg
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Ashok Omprakash Agrawal
Non Executive Director
Kusum Mittal
Independent Director
Dharmendra Solanki
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Abhishek Kumar
Independent Director
Gajendra Singh
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Medi Caps Ltd
Summary
Medi-caps was incorporated by S L Mittal in Aug.83 as a private limited company and was converted into a public limited company in Mar.86. Pharmaceutical companies procure empty hard gelatine capsules from Medi-caps for dosaged medicines meant for oral administration. The company is the second-largest manufacturer of empty hard gelatine capsules in India. It takes several years for a company manufacturing capsules to attain zero-defect in production and to fully normalise operations. Medi-caps can claim to have achieved this. In Apr.95, the company offered 6.11 lac rights shares at a premium of Rs 116 to part-finance the Rs 9.19-cr expansion of its manufacturing facilities (from 2000 mln pa to 3440 mln pa) by installing four high-speed automatic capsule-making machines.The companys manufacturing unit is located in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh. The companys clientele include US Vitamins, SOL Pharmaceuticals, Dr Reddys Laboratories, Lupin Laboratories, Aristo Pharmaceuticals, etc. At present, it has 40 clients. The other group company of Medi-caps is Medi-caps Finance which is engaged in finance related activities. In 1993, R C Mittal received the Glory of India International award. In 1995-96, the company enhanced the capacity of empty hard gelatine capsules by 2500 lac. The company received ISO 9002 Certification during 1998-99. It developed six sizes of the Hard Gelatin Capsules in 2002-03. The company is closely working on commissioning of 13th Machine with 100% automisation.
Read More
The Medi Caps Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹48.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Medi Caps Ltd is ₹60.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Medi Caps Ltd is 24.77 and 0.90 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Medi Caps Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Medi Caps Ltd is ₹40.56 and ₹63.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Medi Caps Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.56%, 3 Years at -2.22%, 1 Year at -5.48%, 6 Month at 0.66%, 3 Month at -2.96% and 1 Month at -8.20%.
