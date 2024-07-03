iifl-logo-icon 1
Medi Caps Ltd Share Price

48.8
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:53:00 AM

  • Open49.49
  • Day's High49.49
  • 52 Wk High63.49
  • Prev. Close48.8
  • Day's Low48.32
  • 52 Wk Low 40.56
  • Turnover (lac)0.36
  • P/E24.77
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value54.16
  • EPS1.97
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)60.85
  • Div. Yield0
Medi Caps Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

49.49

Prev. Close

48.8

Turnover(Lac.)

0.36

Day's High

49.49

Day's Low

48.32

52 Week's High

63.49

52 Week's Low

40.56

Book Value

54.16

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

60.85

P/E

24.77

EPS

1.97

Divi. Yield

0

Medi Caps Ltd Corporate Action

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Aug, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

4 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Medi Caps Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Medi Caps Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:08 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.42%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.42%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 49.54%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Medi Caps Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

12.47

12.47

12.47

12.47

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

54.02

48.64

48.82

48.5

Net Worth

66.49

61.11

61.29

60.97

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

10.9

22.35

22.75

yoy growth (%)

-100

-51.19

-1.77

-9.1

Raw materials

0

-9.93

-10.17

-10.48

As % of sales

0

91.1

45.52

46.08

Employee costs

0

-5.88

-5.05

-5.08

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

-8.31

0.76

1.51

Depreciation

0

-0.35

-0.33

-0.36

Tax paid

0

0

-0.2

-0.35

Working capital

-0.91

-8.68

0.27

0.06

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-100

-51.19

-1.77

-9.1

Op profit growth

-100

-2,212.44

-42.27

-53.92

EBIT growth

-100

-1,188.04

-49.43

-13.32

Net profit growth

-98.66

-1,577.55

-51.29

-2.17

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

26.56

48.58

68.31

57.42

43.05

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

26.56

48.58

68.31

57.42

43.05

Other Operating Income

0.78

0.79

1.56

1.3

2.27

Other Income

0.48

1.6

1.95

0.58

0.6

Medi Caps Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

827.75

186.012,04,893.93192.360.6903.58113.2

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,398.7

73.811,39,441.55385.10.162,560.5172.74

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,729.9

80.7782,220.08206.30663.47571.46

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

2,252.7

43.6881,908.68463.850.181,009.56377.22

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.1

071,505.5318.40.11,178.3271.87

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Medi Caps Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

R C Mittal

Managing Director

Alok K Garg

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Ashok Omprakash Agrawal

Non Executive Director

Kusum Mittal

Independent Director

Dharmendra Solanki

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Abhishek Kumar

Independent Director

Gajendra Singh

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Medi Caps Ltd

Summary

Medi-caps was incorporated by S L Mittal in Aug.83 as a private limited company and was converted into a public limited company in Mar.86. Pharmaceutical companies procure empty hard gelatine capsules from Medi-caps for dosaged medicines meant for oral administration. The company is the second-largest manufacturer of empty hard gelatine capsules in India. It takes several years for a company manufacturing capsules to attain zero-defect in production and to fully normalise operations. Medi-caps can claim to have achieved this. In Apr.95, the company offered 6.11 lac rights shares at a premium of Rs 116 to part-finance the Rs 9.19-cr expansion of its manufacturing facilities (from 2000 mln pa to 3440 mln pa) by installing four high-speed automatic capsule-making machines.The companys manufacturing unit is located in Pithampur, Madhya Pradesh. The companys clientele include US Vitamins, SOL Pharmaceuticals, Dr Reddys Laboratories, Lupin Laboratories, Aristo Pharmaceuticals, etc. At present, it has 40 clients. The other group company of Medi-caps is Medi-caps Finance which is engaged in finance related activities. In 1993, R C Mittal received the Glory of India International award. In 1995-96, the company enhanced the capacity of empty hard gelatine capsules by 2500 lac. The company received ISO 9002 Certification during 1998-99. It developed six sizes of the Hard Gelatin Capsules in 2002-03. The company is closely working on commissioning of 13th Machine with 100% automisation.
Company FAQs

What is the Medi Caps Ltd share price today?

The Medi Caps Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹48.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Medi Caps Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Medi Caps Ltd is ₹60.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Medi Caps Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Medi Caps Ltd is 24.77 and 0.90 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Medi Caps Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Medi Caps Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Medi Caps Ltd is ₹40.56 and ₹63.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Medi Caps Ltd?

Medi Caps Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.56%, 3 Years at -2.22%, 1 Year at -5.48%, 6 Month at 0.66%, 3 Month at -2.96% and 1 Month at -8.20%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Medi Caps Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Medi Caps Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 50.43 %
Institutions - 0.03 %
Public - 49.54 %

