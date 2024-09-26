iifl-logo-icon 1
Medi Caps Ltd AGM

49.54
(-1.10%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Medi Caps CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM26 Sep 20247 Aug 2024
The Board of Directors at their meeting held on Wednesday i.e. 07th August, 2024 has inter alia considered and approved the following businesses: (1) Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. (2) Boards Report on the operations of the Company along with required annexure and Corporate Governance Report and Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year ended 31st March, 2024. (3) Continuation of directorship of Mrs. Kusum Mittal (DIN: 00035356), on attaining the age of 75 (seventy-five) years. (4) Convening of 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM) (5) Change of Registered Office outside the local limits of city, town or village, w.e.f. 01st October, 2024 subject to approval of members in ensuing 41st Annual General Meeting. (6) Other routine businesses with the permission of chair. Proceeding of 41st AGM of Medicaps Limiited Held on 26.09.2024 (As per BSE Announcement dated on 26/09/2024)

Medi Caps: Related News

No Record Found

