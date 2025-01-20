iifl-logo-icon 1
Medi Caps Ltd Key Ratios

50.56
(1.34%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:54:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

33.36

-16.86

4.24

12.8

Op profit growth

-258.35

-248.92

122.24

36.72

EBIT growth

-292.9

-205.52

307.68

-21.92

Net profit growth

-290.17

-208.63

369.43

-16.1

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

18.93

-15.95

8.9

4.17

EBIT margin

19.57

-13.53

10.66

2.72

Net profit margin

19.38

-13.59

10.4

2.31

RoCE

11.43

-6.21

5.9

1.5

RoNW

2.84

-1.56

1.44

0.31

RoA

2.83

-1.55

1.44

0.31

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

8.92

-4.69

4.32

0.92

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

7.7

-6.16

2.85

-0.51

Book value per share

83.96

72.93

76.66

72.34

Valuation ratios

P/E

4.52

-1.74

3.83

25.05

P/CEPS

5.23

-1.32

5.78

-44.56

P/B

0.48

0.11

0.21

0.31

EV/EBIDTA

3.4

-2.25

2.48

8.44

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

0.04

0.14

-2.11

-14.85

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

34.32

73.16

91.2

80.71

Inventory days

38.65

69.47

74.36

85.89

Creditor days

-31.8

-30.67

-49.05

-40.6

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

345.58

-307.41

-204.38

Net debt / equity

-0.06

-0.01

-0.02

-0.02

Net debt / op. profit

-0.62

0.17

-0.51

-1.03

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-51.14

-62.3

-50.87

-54.38

Employee costs

-11.68

-25.63

-18.46

-17.63

Other costs

-18.23

-28

-21.75

-23.8

