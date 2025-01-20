Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
33.36
-16.86
4.24
12.8
Op profit growth
-258.35
-248.92
122.24
36.72
EBIT growth
-292.9
-205.52
307.68
-21.92
Net profit growth
-290.17
-208.63
369.43
-16.1
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
18.93
-15.95
8.9
4.17
EBIT margin
19.57
-13.53
10.66
2.72
Net profit margin
19.38
-13.59
10.4
2.31
RoCE
11.43
-6.21
5.9
1.5
RoNW
2.84
-1.56
1.44
0.31
RoA
2.83
-1.55
1.44
0.31
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
8.92
-4.69
4.32
0.92
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
7.7
-6.16
2.85
-0.51
Book value per share
83.96
72.93
76.66
72.34
Valuation ratios
P/E
4.52
-1.74
3.83
25.05
P/CEPS
5.23
-1.32
5.78
-44.56
P/B
0.48
0.11
0.21
0.31
EV/EBIDTA
3.4
-2.25
2.48
8.44
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
0.04
0.14
-2.11
-14.85
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
34.32
73.16
91.2
80.71
Inventory days
38.65
69.47
74.36
85.89
Creditor days
-31.8
-30.67
-49.05
-40.6
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
345.58
-307.41
-204.38
Net debt / equity
-0.06
-0.01
-0.02
-0.02
Net debt / op. profit
-0.62
0.17
-0.51
-1.03
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-51.14
-62.3
-50.87
-54.38
Employee costs
-11.68
-25.63
-18.46
-17.63
Other costs
-18.23
-28
-21.75
-23.8
