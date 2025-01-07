Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
10.9
22.35
22.75
yoy growth (%)
-100
-51.19
-1.77
-9.1
Raw materials
0
-9.93
-10.17
-10.48
As % of sales
0
91.1
45.52
46.08
Employee costs
0
-5.88
-5.05
-5.08
As % of sales
0
53.92
22.59
22.36
Other costs
0
-4.16
-6.69
-6.43
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
38.13
29.95
28.28
Operating profit
0
-9.07
0.42
0.74
OPM
0
-83.16
1.92
3.26
Depreciation
0
-0.35
-0.33
-0.36
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
1.11
0.67
1.13
Profit before tax
0
-8.31
0.76
1.51
Taxes
0
0
-0.2
-0.35
Tax rate
0
0.1
-26.21
-23.39
Minorities and other
-0.11
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.11
-8.32
0.56
1.15
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.11
-8.32
0.56
1.15
yoy growth (%)
-98.66
-1,577.55
-51.29
-2.17
NPM
0
-76.33
2.52
5.08
