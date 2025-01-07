iifl-logo-icon 1
Medi Caps Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

48.22
(0.75%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

10.9

22.35

22.75

yoy growth (%)

-100

-51.19

-1.77

-9.1

Raw materials

0

-9.93

-10.17

-10.48

As % of sales

0

91.1

45.52

46.08

Employee costs

0

-5.88

-5.05

-5.08

As % of sales

0

53.92

22.59

22.36

Other costs

0

-4.16

-6.69

-6.43

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

38.13

29.95

28.28

Operating profit

0

-9.07

0.42

0.74

OPM

0

-83.16

1.92

3.26

Depreciation

0

-0.35

-0.33

-0.36

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

1.11

0.67

1.13

Profit before tax

0

-8.31

0.76

1.51

Taxes

0

0

-0.2

-0.35

Tax rate

0

0.1

-26.21

-23.39

Minorities and other

-0.11

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.11

-8.32

0.56

1.15

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.11

-8.32

0.56

1.15

yoy growth (%)

-98.66

-1,577.55

-51.29

-2.17

NPM

0

-76.33

2.52

5.08

