|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|MEDI-CAPS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve the Standalone as well as Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter as well as half year ended on 30th September 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. 2.Other routine matters with the permission of chair. Un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30.09.2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|7 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|MEDI-CAPS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.To consider and approve the Standalone as well as Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024 along with the Limited Review Report thereon. 2.Other routine matters with the permission of chair. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on Wednesday i.e. 07th August, 2024 has inter alia considered and approved the following businesses: (1) Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. (2) Boards Report on the operations of the Company along with required annexure and Corporate Governance Report and Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year ended 31st March, 2024. (3) Continuation of directorship of Mrs. Kusum Mittal (DIN: 00035356), on attaining the age of 75 (seventy-five) years. (4) Convening of 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM) (5) Change of Registered Office outside the local limits of city, town or village, w.e.f. 01st October, 2024 subject to approval of members in ensuing 41st Annual General Meeting. (6) Other routine businesses with the permission of chair. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 May 2024
|15 May 2024
|MEDI-CAPS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Standalone as well as Consolidated Audited Financial Results of the Company for the fourth quarter as well as financial year ended on 31st March 2024 along with auditors report thereon. 2. Other routine matters with the permission of chair. The Board of Directors of the company in their meeting held on 23rd May, 2024 has inter alia considered and approved the following businesses: 1. Audited standalone and consolidated financial results for the fourth quarter as well as year ended 31.03.2024 along with the auditor report, statement of assets and liabilities, cash flow statement. 2. Declaration regarding unmodified opinion of the auditors on annual audited audited financial results. 3. Re- Appointment of Internal Auditor. 4. Re-Appointment of Secretarial Auditor. 5. Other routine business with the permission of the chair. The Board of directors of the company at its meeting held on 23.05.2024 inter alia considered and approved the matter as mentioned in the letter. Re-appointment of Secretarial auditor for the financial year 2024-25 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|MEDI-CAPS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the standalone and consolidated un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter/nine month ended 31.12.2023 and to consider other routine matters with the permission of the chair. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we are pleased to inform that, Board of Directors at their meeting held on today i.e. 08th February, 2024 has inter alia considered and approved the following businesses: (1) Approval of the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter as well as nine months ended on 31st December, 2023 along with Limited Review Report thereon. (2) Reconstitution of Audit Committee, Nomination and Remuneration Committee and Stakeholder Relationship Committee w.e.f. 01st April, 2024. (3) Other routine businesses with the permission of chair. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)
