Medicamen Biotech Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
12.71
13.78
12.22
12.22
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
196.49
180.02
135.82
122.14
Net Worth
209.2
193.8
148.04
134.36
Minority Interest
Debt
29.81
25.71
25.8
18.82
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0.28
Total Liabilities
239.01
219.51
173.84
153.46
Fixed Assets
91.1
92.36
92.48
89.64
Intangible Assets
Investments
7.76
4.08
2.06
2.06
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.49
1.87
0.5
0
Networking Capital
123.04
100.76
74.98
58.66
Inventories
59.33
45.06
27.01
5.2
Inventory Days
17.23
Sundry Debtors
48.29
60.23
61.18
49.75
Debtor Days
164.85
Other Current Assets
70.63
52.75
38.66
42.73
Sundry Creditors
-39.73
-46.35
-42.8
-32.69
Creditor Days
108.32
Other Current Liabilities
-15.48
-10.93
-9.07
-6.33
Cash
14.62
20.44
3.81
3.08
Total Assets
239.01
219.51
173.83
153.44
