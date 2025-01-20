Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-10.18
2.36
Op profit growth
0.6
12.3
EBIT growth
-5.87
0.47
Net profit growth
-8.74
10.52
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
17.05
15.22
13.87
EBIT margin
15.48
14.77
15.05
Net profit margin
10.76
10.59
9.8
RoCE
12.24
15.99
RoNW
2.38
3.19
RoA
2.12
2.86
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
9.93
10.88
10.28
Dividend per share
1
0.5
1
Cash EPS
7.86
8.83
8.38
Book value per share
108.77
99.22
74.04
Valuation ratios
P/E
53.77
16.6
47.16
P/CEPS
67.88
20.45
57.82
P/B
4.9
1.82
6.54
EV/EBIDTA
33.4
10.88
27.59
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-26.01
-26.07
-31.37
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
165.97
135.71
Inventory days
35.87
46.85
Creditor days
-149.5
-124.03
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-16.4
-32.62
-19.68
Net debt / equity
0.11
0.06
0.03
Net debt / op. profit
0.77
0.43
0.18
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-61.62
-62.88
-67.97
Employee costs
-7.98
-7.58
-6.59
Other costs
-13.33
-14.3
-11.54
