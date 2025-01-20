iifl-logo-icon 1
Medicamen Biotech Ltd Key Ratios

483.95
(1.48%)
Jan 20, 2025|09:39:49 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-10.18

2.36

Op profit growth

0.6

12.3

EBIT growth

-5.87

0.47

Net profit growth

-8.74

10.52

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

17.05

15.22

13.87

EBIT margin

15.48

14.77

15.05

Net profit margin

10.76

10.59

9.8

RoCE

12.24

15.99

RoNW

2.38

3.19

RoA

2.12

2.86

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

9.93

10.88

10.28

Dividend per share

1

0.5

1

Cash EPS

7.86

8.83

8.38

Book value per share

108.77

99.22

74.04

Valuation ratios

P/E

53.77

16.6

47.16

P/CEPS

67.88

20.45

57.82

P/B

4.9

1.82

6.54

EV/EBIDTA

33.4

10.88

27.59

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-26.01

-26.07

-31.37

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

165.97

135.71

Inventory days

35.87

46.85

Creditor days

-149.5

-124.03

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-16.4

-32.62

-19.68

Net debt / equity

0.11

0.06

0.03

Net debt / op. profit

0.77

0.43

0.18

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-61.62

-62.88

-67.97

Employee costs

-7.98

-7.58

-6.59

Other costs

-13.33

-14.3

-11.54

