|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
110.14
117.34
111.5
82.45
yoy growth (%)
-6.13
5.23
35.23
22.56
Raw materials
-66.87
-72.95
-67.65
-49.2
As % of sales
60.71
62.17
60.67
59.67
Employee costs
-8.79
-9.29
-9.05
-6.65
As % of sales
7.98
7.92
8.11
8.06
Other costs
-14.89
-17.32
-18.32
-15.58
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.52
14.76
16.43
18.9
Operating profit
19.58
17.76
16.47
11
OPM
17.77
15.13
14.77
13.34
Depreciation
-2.51
-2.49
-2.05
-1.92
Interest expense
-1.06
-0.56
-2.4
-3.03
Other income
0.75
1.9
1.88
0.3
Profit before tax
16.75
16.6
13.9
6.35
Taxes
-4.26
-4.34
-3.78
-1.19
Tax rate
-25.45
-26.16
-27.24
-18.85
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
12.48
12.25
10.11
5.16
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
12.48
12.25
10.11
5.16
yoy growth (%)
1.85
21.22
95.97
973.02
NPM
11.33
10.44
9.06
6.25
