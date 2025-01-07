iifl-logo-icon 1
Medicamen Biotech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

516.75
(4.37%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:15 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Medicamen Biotech Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

110.14

117.34

111.5

82.45

yoy growth (%)

-6.13

5.23

35.23

22.56

Raw materials

-66.87

-72.95

-67.65

-49.2

As % of sales

60.71

62.17

60.67

59.67

Employee costs

-8.79

-9.29

-9.05

-6.65

As % of sales

7.98

7.92

8.11

8.06

Other costs

-14.89

-17.32

-18.32

-15.58

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.52

14.76

16.43

18.9

Operating profit

19.58

17.76

16.47

11

OPM

17.77

15.13

14.77

13.34

Depreciation

-2.51

-2.49

-2.05

-1.92

Interest expense

-1.06

-0.56

-2.4

-3.03

Other income

0.75

1.9

1.88

0.3

Profit before tax

16.75

16.6

13.9

6.35

Taxes

-4.26

-4.34

-3.78

-1.19

Tax rate

-25.45

-26.16

-27.24

-18.85

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

12.48

12.25

10.11

5.16

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

12.48

12.25

10.11

5.16

yoy growth (%)

1.85

21.22

95.97

973.02

NPM

11.33

10.44

9.06

6.25

QUICKLINKS FOR Medicamen Biotech Ltd

