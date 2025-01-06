iifl-logo-icon 1
Medicamen Biotech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

495.1
(-6.04%)
Jan 6, 2025

Medicamen Biotec FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

16.75

16.6

13.9

6.35

Depreciation

-2.51

-2.49

-2.05

-1.92

Tax paid

-4.26

-4.34

-3.78

-1.19

Working capital

-1.38

-8.09

38.28

6.51

Other operating items

Operating

8.57

1.65

46.33

9.74

Capital expenditure

57.92

11.96

8.12

1.87

Free cash flow

66.49

13.61

54.45

11.61

Equity raised

219.91

161.43

70.23

19.54

Investing

0

1.99

0

0.05

Financing

10.35

-2.81

-1

0.51

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

296.76

174.23

123.69

31.72

