Medicamen Biotech Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
16.75
16.6
13.9
6.35
Depreciation
-2.51
-2.49
-2.05
-1.92
Tax paid
-4.26
-4.34
-3.78
-1.19
Working capital
-1.38
-8.09
38.28
6.51
Other operating items
Operating
8.57
1.65
46.33
9.74
Capital expenditure
57.92
11.96
8.12
1.87
Free cash flow
66.49
13.61
54.45
11.61
Equity raised
219.91
161.43
70.23
19.54
Investing
0
1.99
0
0.05
Financing
10.35
-2.81
-1
0.51
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
296.76
174.23
123.69
31.72
